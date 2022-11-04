Support group for loved ones of mentally ill to meet Nov. 8

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will be holding its monthly With Hope in Mind support group meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The meeting is open to the family members and loved ones of those living with a mental illness and will be facilitated by two trained NAMI leaders. There is no cost to attend. This will be a full support group meeting, according to a news release.

The steering committee is on the third Monday of each month Nov 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone is welcome to join and learn more about the Oak Ridge National Alliance on Mental Illness, volunteering or joining.

For more information and to sign up for the meetings contact: namioakridge865@gmail.com or Kathy at (865) 466-1234.