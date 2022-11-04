Isaac Fitzgerald headlines 'Starry Night' annual fall fundraiser: Community news update

Author and TV personality Isaac Fitzgerald headlines 'Starry Night' Fundraiser

PORTSMOUTH — Star Island’s annual fundraiser called “Starry Night” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, in downtown Portsmouth. The in-person event is the largest fundraising effort for the nonprofit organization. The evening will feature a talk by New York Times best-selling author Isaac Fitzgerald, who wrote the acclaimed memoir "Dirtbag, Massachusetts." Starry Night will also include live music by Seth Gooby, a silent auction and refreshments. It will be held at Discover Portsmouth Center, 10 Middle St., in Portsmouth from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Isaac Fitzgerald is a dynamic presenter who captivates audiences with his gregarious personality and honest, observational take on life. He’s a frequent contributor to the TODAY show and also well known as the former editor of BuzzFeed Books.

"Star Island remains one of my favorite places on planet earth, which it has been since I first set foot on the long, concrete pier—bag over my shoulder—at the age of 16, there to work as an End of Season Pelican in 1999. I continued to hold a plethora of different jobs on the island until the age of 22, when I worked my last close-up in 2005," Fitzgerald said. "To call these years formative does not even begin to do them justice. Star Island taught me so many important lessons about community. About friendship. About kindness, work ethic, and natural beauty. I carry all of these lessons with me to this day, and every summer make a pilgrimage back to Star so that I might continue to hold everything the island has taught me close. What an honor it is to share this evening with so many Shoalers, and to help raise funds for this place that we all treasure so, so, so much. Truly, our spirits' home."

The event is open to the public. Tickets cost $45 for adults and can be purchased online at StarIsland.org . The Starry Night fundraising auction features over 100 items, including gift certificates, theater tickets, hand-made crafts, and original artwork. All proceeds benefit Star Island.

Great Bay Stewards announces Great Bay 5K results

GREENLAND — With almost 800 registered runners and a cool but sunny morning, the Great Bay Stewards held the 24 th annual Great Bay 5K Race for a Healthy Estuary Oct. 29. With a time of 15:04, Jake Brown won the men’s race, followed by Aidan Sullivan (15:08) and Cameron Cook (15:09). Shannon Murdock of Portsmouth was the top finisher on the women’s side with a time of 17:21, followed by Michaella Conery (17:44) and Michaela Keller-Miller (18:01). Sherrie Gadd was the fastest female walker with a time of 35:52, and Rick Day won the male walker division with a time of 36:37. The race includes age-graded awards, which were won this year by Doug Keller (60-64 age group, age-graded time of 14:03) and Geri Clifford (65-69 age group, age-graded time of 17:18).

Participating for the first time, race team Float Track Club stole the New England Oyster Cup from past two-time winner Runner’s Alley, coming in as the fastest mixed team with top team members Aidan Sullivan, Cody Symonds, Jeffrey Moretti, Shannon Murdock, Michaella Conery, and Michele Lauer. The New England 65 Plus Runners Club won both the male and female team competition. The team from Bramber Green won a cash prize for forming the largest team in 2022.

Other teams competing included Exeter Run Club, Winner's Circle Running Club, Cornerstone School, Not Fast, Just Furious, Running with Sin, and the Portsmouth Middle School XC/Track Club. Sinthy Kounlasa, captain of Running with Sin, was both the first female to finish the Great Bay 55K Challenge and the participant who went the longest distance between Oct. 1 and 29, with a total of 260 miles recorded. Race Director Bob Kennedy had the most miles for a male participant, at 151 miles.

The Great Bay 5K is a major fundraiser for the Great Bay Stewards, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting the health of the estuary alongside the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. All funds raised through the race help toward new and updated exhibits at the Discovery Center, fieldtrips for socioeconomically challenged schools, and monitoring of threatened species around the estuary. The race has brought in nearly $300,000 since its launch.

FEMA awards nearly $2.3 Million to UNH for COVID testing

BOSTON, Mass. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $2.3 million to the State of New Hampshire to reimburse the University of New Hampshire for the cost of providing testing for students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2,288,046 FEMA Public Assistance grant to the public university will reimburse it for purchasing supplies and contracting for staff to administer and process COVID-19 tests at the university’s Manchester and Durham campuses between November 2020 and January 2021.

UNH hired temporary staff who acted as medical laboratory technicians and clinical lab assistants to administer COVID-19 tests, process specimens, and assist with COVID testing logistics. The university provided COVID-19 testing supplies such as labels for test tubes, pipettes, solution, calibrators, reagent chemicals, tubing, plastic combs and plates, deep-well plates, biological safety cabinets, adhesive film and power supply units.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided more than $172 million in Public Assistance grants to New Hampshire to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit . To learn more about the COVID-19 response in New Hampshire, please visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4516 .

Seabreeze Quilt Guild lecture and workshop

EXETER — Seabreeze Quilt Guild will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Center, Court St. Exeter. Pat Harrison will present “Quilt as Desired,”a 45-minute Power Point lecture and trunk show to follow. Harrison is a NACQJ Certified Quilt judge and will explain the quilt design process she uses as she decides what quilting best enhances each of her award-winning quilts. There will also be a question and answer period after the presentation. A $5 donation is requested for non-members.

In conjunction with the speaker at the guild meeting, a scheduled program the following day "Maintaining Your Singer Featherweight" will be presented. The hands-on workshop with Bob Harrison, of Bob’s Featherweights, will take place at the Portsmouth Senior Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This workshop is limited to 18 students. There will be two students per large table with plenty of room for everyone to take their machine apart and for Bob to circulate easily among the student work area for one-on-one help. He will show you how to maintain your Featherweight and keep it in tip top condition.

Registration is $40 per person for the four-hour workshop. Your registration will be confirmed upon receipt of your $40 payment, sent directly to Jane Shouse, made payable to Seabreeze Quilt Guild. Please direct any questions or payment to Jane Shouse at Shouse555@comcast.net . For general information contact Carol Poitras at spoitras2@comcast.net .

Active Retirement Association presents talk on Marshall Plan

DURHAM — The Active Retirement Association presents an eyewitness account of the effects of the Marshall Plan by ARA member Meche Romoser who will share her and her family’s experiences of survival following World War II. This free event is open to the general public and will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Church of Durham, 17 Main St., Durham, or via a Zoom link. Preregistration is required at seacoastara@gmail.com whether you attend in person or via Zoom. Be sure to indicate how you plan to attend when you register. For more information, visit www.unh.edu/ara or write to arainfo1982@gmail.com .

Harmon’s Snowshoemen to receive ARCH Heritage Award

ROLLINSFORD — Harmon’s Snowshoemen, a group of New England military re-enactors, has been chosen by the Association for Rollinsford Culture and History as the recipients of the 2022 ARCH Heritage Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the preservation of the history, heritage and culture of Rollinsford and the lower Salmon Falls region. The award will be presented at the ARCH dinner and auction on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Spring Hill in South Berwick, Maine.

Frequent participants at living history events throughout the New England region, Harmon’s was the first group of historical re-enactors to present a living history event at Rollinsford’s historic Colonel Paul Wentworth House, in January 2012. Since then, their annual program has been one of the most popular events at the Wentworth House, and was even featured on WMUR’s New Hampshire Chronicle in 2017.

The members of Harmon’s Snowshoemen portray military units from four distinct periods in New England history: the time of the first English settlements (The Piscataqua Company, 1623-1640); the late 17 th and early 18 th centuries (Benjamin Church’s Company (1675-1707); the mid-18 th century (Harmon’s Company of Snowshoemen, 1748-1760); and the War for Independence (Jonathan Eames’ Rangers, 1776-1777).

“Over time, our program of living history events has expanded to include other groups and other eras, but Harmon’s was the first,” said Nancy Dickinson, co-president of the ARCH Board of Directors. “They’ve generously and enthusiastically shared their expertise about colonial life at numerous events at the Wentworth House, and they truly bring the past to life for our visitors.”

A nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of Rollinsford and the lower Salmon Falls region, ARCH maintains the circa 1701 Colonel Paul Wentworth House as an educational and cultural center for the community. For more information about ARCH, including how to purchase tickets to the dinner and auction, consult the ARCH website at www.paulwentworthhouse.org or send an email to paulwentworthhouse@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Isaac Fitzgerald headlines 'Starry Night' annual fall fundraiser: Community news update