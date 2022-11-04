ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food, toys and donations needed: Ways to help in your community

By Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

Operation Santa Claus call for sponsors and donors

CONCORD — State employees are gearing up for the 62nd consecutive year of organizing Operation Santa Claus, a statewide program that coordinates with the Department of Health & Human Services to provide gifts for children receiving state services.

Now in its 62nd year, Operation Santa Claus serves more than 3,000 children across the state with more than 500,000 gifts. Dozens of retirees and volunteers from different state agencies work around the clock starting in the late summer months to ensure a successful year for OSC, founded by the State Employees’ Association in 1960. The success of this program is made possible with generous donations and sponsorships from members of the State Employees’ Association, the National Guard, community volunteers, and of course, anyone who wishes to help.

With fewer funds and more needy children, donations are more impactful than ever. Therefore, new sponsorships are being requested; if you are interested in sponsoring a child, direct contributions are best and can be made by visiting the State Employees’ Association website at https://seiu1984.org/osc/.

For more information on the Operation Santa Claus project, visit www.facebook.com/OperationSantaClausNH or www.operationsantanh.org. Help make this Christmas season memorable for New Hampshire’s children and families.

Families First and Goodwin Community Health in need of gift cards

PORTSMOUTH — Families First and Goodwin Community Health are requesting gift cards for our patients and clients. Our staff works directly with clients to discern their needs and provide assistance. Your gift card donation helps us to meet our clients’ personal needs and remove barriers to living a healthy life. The following is a list of gift cards needed:

$10 gas cards, to get to medical appointments

$10 pharmacy cards, for medications or prenatal vitamins

$20 Wal-Mart cards

$25 grocery cards, for food and formula

$25 Amazon cards, for necessities for people with limited transportation

To donate any of these items, please contact Lisa Zhe at lzhe@familiesfirstseacoast.org.

