ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

From Metro Police

November 3, 2022 – Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois.

Acting on information provided by the MNPD, authorities in Kane County arrested Cole during the night. He is being held without bond pending his return to Nashville.

A criminal homicide arrest warrant accuses Cole of shooting Williams at the Thornton’s market on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road just as Williams walked out of the store.

Homicide Unit Detective Bobby Samuels led this investigation.

MORE CRIME NEWS

The post Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information! The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van […] The post Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Cheatham County Source Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests

Friday night’s/Saturday morning’s coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by MNPD Traffic officers, Violent Crimes Division detectives, South Precinct officers and THP troopers led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests, including four persons who are facing felony evading arrest charges. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in spotting the locations of reckless activity and monitoring […] The post Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events

by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes  As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans […] The post Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues

This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville […] The post Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Public’s Assistance Sought in Identifying Hit and Run Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

From Metro Police October 28, 2022 – Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, officers a short time ago located a silver Alfa Romeo sedan with damage consistent with Thursday’s 9:55 p.m. hit and run crash that killed pedestrian, Amelia Lamping, 61. The car was found abandoned and unoccupied on 2nd Avenue North near Van Buren […] The post Public’s Assistance Sought in Identifying Hit and Run Driver Involved in Fatal Crash appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023

CMT and CBS together announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center for the first time ever. Kelsea Ballerini will return as CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host for the third consecutive year, as she revealed tonight during a major surprise on-stage […] The post CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
AUSTIN, TX
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Sue Biggs

Elizabeth Sue Biggs, age 66 of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence. Elizabeth was born on August 2, 1956, in Nashville, Tn to the late John Wayne Dillard and Susie Mai Pack. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wayne Biggs; […] The post OBITUARY: Elizabeth Sue Biggs appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Riverdale Warriors vs Lebanon Blue Devils Recap

Its playoff time in Tennessee! For this week’s game of the week we have a rematch of a second round matchup from last year. Lebanon sent Riverdale home early last year and was looking to do so again in 2022. This matchup featured some big-time players from Jaylen Abston and Anthony Crowell for Lebanon to […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Riverdale Warriors vs Lebanon Blue Devils Recap appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Comedians to Bring New Comedy Improv Tour to Nashville

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? The tour will be coming to The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard on the Belmont University campus on April 1st at  7 pm. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of […] The post ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Comedians to Bring New Comedy Improv Tour to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 7, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 7 -November 13, 2022. The Revivalist with Paris Jackson photo from Ryman Auditorium Monday, November 7, 7:30 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 7, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns

Well, as you know here in Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather , just hang around it will change. It will feel pretty much like Spring the next few days, good time to finish raking leaves and preparing the home for Winter as it will eventually come. As for the next 36 hours: Wednesday […] The post WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont

Country music artist Josh Turner will make a stop on his KING SIZE MANGER TOUR at The Fisher Center at Belmont University on Thursday, December 8. Turner will perform songs from his first Christmas album, “King Size Manger,” a collection of new and traditional holiday songs and hymns, as well as his classic country hits you know […] The post Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will […] The post TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Football Falls on the Road to LA Tech

A four-turnover third quarter stalled out the comeback attempt out of the halftime locker room, as the Middle Tennessee football team fell on the road to LA Tech 40-24 on Saturday afternoon in Joe Aillet Stadium. After a touchdown pass from Chase Cunningham to Jaylin Lane at the end of the first half pulled MTSU within a single score, […] The post Middle Tennessee Football Falls on the Road to LA Tech appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Among 19 Institutions Selected for National Initiative to Close Equity Gaps for Students

As a member of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, Middle Tennessee State University is among 19 member institutions selected to execute a comprehensive multiyear initiative designed to help institutions close equity gaps for Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and low-income students. The AASCU, a Washington, D.C.-based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities, and […] The post MTSU Among 19 Institutions Selected for National Initiative to Close Equity Gaps for Students appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy