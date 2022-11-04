Read full article on original website
EPA orders Cordova 3M to sample, treat contaminated local drinking water
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered 3M Company to sample local drinking water and provide treatment for chemical contamination around its Cordova, IL, facility. 3M has agreed to comply. According to the EPA, at least 19 different PFAS chemicals have been detected in drinking water within at least a...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
KWQC
The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
davenportlibrary.com
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
Scott County burn ban lifted
Scott County’s burn ban has been lifted by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to a press release from the agency. The burn ban was lifted effective November 6 at 8 a.m. Residents are asked to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures whenconducting […]
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January
The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky. The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
starvedrock.media
Interstate 80 Construction To Slow Traffic Between Princeton And Peru
Centerline repairs means lane closures on Interstate 80 between Princeton and Peru. Starting Monday, state crews will begin repairing the centerline on I-80 between Interstate 180 and Plank Road. Traffic will be reduced to lane in each direction during the work which will last into December. You should expect delays...
KWQC
House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:28 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue, according to a media release. Muscatine firefighters first on scene...
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KWQC
Moline Parks and Rec delivering letters to Santa
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation announced Friday that there is a special mailbox set up for letters to be sent to Santa. The mailbox has been placed outside the Moline Public Works building at 3635 4th Avenue, and organizers ask that a return address be placed on the letters.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
foxillinois.com
New University of Iowa model could tell us about the long-term effects of Covid
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KGAN) — A new model from the University of Iowa (UI) could eventually reveal more about the long-term effects of Covid on the lungs and respiratory system. Dr. Ching-Long Lin, a mechanical engineer professor at UI, said the model he developed could be used with x-ray and computerized tomography (CT) scans.
UPDATE: Sgt. Lind released from Intensive Care Unit, continues recovery
UPDATE: East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey says Sergeant William Lind has been released from the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois and moved to a Step Down Unit as he continues his recovery. Ramsey says this is a big milestone in Sgt. Lind’s recovery from the serious head […]
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
KBUR
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
KWQC
Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Cat Brew Pub is partnering with QC Paws for a fundraising event that helps homeless animals in the Quad Cities. Shari Smiley, QC Paws, joins in on the discussion about the Nov. 6 event while introducing the audience to “Chupa” a little Yorki Terrier mix that inspired the name of the benefit blonde ale brew.
