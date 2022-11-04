ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordova, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Scott County burn ban lifted

Scott County’s burn ban has been lifted by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to a press release from the agency. The burn ban was lifted effective November 6 at 8 a.m. Residents are asked to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures whenconducting […]
voiceofalexandria.com

Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January

The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky. The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
starvedrock.media

Interstate 80 Construction To Slow Traffic Between Princeton And Peru

Centerline repairs means lane closures on Interstate 80 between Princeton and Peru. Starting Monday, state crews will begin repairing the centerline on I-80 between Interstate 180 and Plank Road. Traffic will be reduced to lane in each direction during the work which will last into December. You should expect delays...
PRINCETON, IL
KWQC

House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:28 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue, according to a media release. Muscatine firefighters first on scene...
MUSCATINE, IA
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Moline Parks and Rec delivering letters to Santa

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation announced Friday that there is a special mailbox set up for letters to be sent to Santa. The mailbox has been placed outside the Moline Public Works building at 3635 4th Avenue, and organizers ask that a return address be placed on the letters.
MOLINE, IL
beckersasc.com

Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment

OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
IOWA CITY, IA
foxillinois.com

New University of Iowa model could tell us about the long-term effects of Covid

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KGAN) — A new model from the University of Iowa (UI) could eventually reveal more about the long-term effects of Covid on the lungs and respiratory system. Dr. Ching-Long Lin, a mechanical engineer professor at UI, said the model he developed could be used with x-ray and computerized tomography (CT) scans.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

One dog dies in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Cat Brew Pub is partnering with QC Paws for a fundraising event that helps homeless animals in the Quad Cities. Shari Smiley, QC Paws, joins in on the discussion about the Nov. 6 event while introducing the audience to “Chupa” a little Yorki Terrier mix that inspired the name of the benefit blonde ale brew.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

