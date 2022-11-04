Read full article on original website
November 2022: Astrological Predictions For Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs
November induces a change of attitude in us to be luckier and more successful, says astrology. Certain constellations have achieved success using this strategy. Some signs including Virgo, Cancer and Sagittarius turn out to be the most favoured children of destiny this time whereas Taurus, Capricorn, and Scorpio are not the picked and chosen signs to be blessed with luck. Let us see who has been the luckiest and unluckiest of all zodiac signs this month.
Weekly Horoscope, 06 November To 12 November 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
How will the upcoming seven days be for you? If you are curious to know, then read your weekly horoscope. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. So let's see what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.
Your Weekly Horoscopes: November 6 to 12, 2022
For the entirety of the last two years (2021-22), Saturn in Aquarius has been squaring Uranus in Taurus. Saturn is the planet of discipline, structure and longevity, and in Aquarius, the ringed planet requires us to regulate both technology and our social life. Think of how you socialized and used the internet prior to 2020 when Saturn first entered Aquarius, and how you do so now. Uranus, on the other hand, is the planet of revolution and rapid change, and in Taurus, it pushes us way out of our usual comfort zone. For the last two years, these two planets have been in a constant difficult conversation, reflecting how hard it’s been for us to find stability or routine in a post-2020 world. Saturn-Uranus can be destabilizing but it’s also extremely creative and innovative, as seen in the public figures who carry this configuration in their chart like certified genius Jeff Goldblum and quirky rock star David Byrne.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse of November the Most
We’re currently in the throes of eclipse season, which is one reason there’s been no shortage of drama. If you’re feeling the cosmic whiplash already, then you might be one of the zodiac signs affected by the blood moon lunar eclipse of November 2022 the most. After all, it means you’re sitting right in the eye of the storm! Alright, real talk—there’s no reason to be afraid of an eclipse, so don’t allow the experience to fill you with dread. In astrology, eclipses open a karmic doorway for a period of 28-days, and during this time, anything—and I mean anything—can happen....
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
Horoscope for Monday, 11/07/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You believe in having high expectations and enjoy the challenge of meeting them, but sometimes you have your off days. Nobody would blame you for lowering the bar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's easy to say that you'll check in later, but...
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 5, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As long as you’re progressing, don’t dwell on whether the progress is fast enough or significant enough. To get to a different place than you were is all that really matters for now. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s hard to help someone if you...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Being Forced to Choose Between Two Different Paths
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
November 6-12 Horoscope: Emotions, Ego, And Rebellion
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the full...
Best Pickup Line Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Thanks to the NY Post, there is now a list of the best pickup lines based on your zodiac sign. Now the thing about these pick up lines id you have to KNOW the person's zodiac sign to use on them. Do you think these lines would work on you?...
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
Libra—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Embracing Deeper Intimacy (& Setting Clear Boundaries)
Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re done treating yourself! Your Libra horoscope for November 2022 wants you to give yourself exactly what you need in order to feel stable, whole and well-positioned. As Scorpio season shines a light on your second house of money and values, you’re feeling ready to set financial goals while finding satisfying ways to spend your hard-earned cash. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. You...
This Week, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Feel Like Giving In to Their Worst Instincts—Here’s Why
The week kicks off with a last-quarter moon in sentimental Cancer, marking a phase of emotional release and transition. Letting go is rarely ever fun, but still necessary nonetheless. And while there are supporting aspects that could help ease some of the friction ahead, these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 17 to 23. The sun is also close to concluding its journey through Libra, so let’s push through and make it count! What chapter are you ready to transition out of? Whether you’re working on improving a romantic partnership or sorting through a professional collaboration that’s...
Cancer—Your November Horoscope Says Your Popularity Is About to Skyrocket—Here’s Why
You’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough and your Cancer horoscope for November 2022 wants you to heal yourself by expressing yourself. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is shining a light on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. But as you continue to embrace the transformation of eclipse season, you may find that your understanding of creativity is evolving. Feel extra sleepy and lazy lately? It’s no wonder, as Mars is currently retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious understandings. This is like a double whammy of exhaustion as you’re tuning in to unseen...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel Extra Overwhelmed This Week, Thanks to Scorpio Season
Eclipse season is hardly a walk in the park—let alone when it takes place the middle of Scorpio season—but the universe is leading you down a different spiritual path. And while there is certainly a powerful rebirth happening in the collective, these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 25 to 30. This doesn’t mean it’s all gloom and doom from here on out, but there’s definitely some shadow work that needs to be done. Time to go within? Feel free to take a well-deserved pause. Taking place on October 25, there is a mysterious aura surrounding this solar...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 22
With the moon and Neptune on opposing sides of your chart, you could be torn between asking for too much and expecting too little. So take time today to work out what new love and life balance you want. A time of following someone else’s lead is over. A...
Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It
You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering...
Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
