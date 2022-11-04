ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smiles2all

Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara

News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rockslide closes lane of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

The westbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed in Malibu on Saturday morning due to a rockslide. The rockslide near Dan Blocker Beach was announced by city officials at 10:20 a.m. as rocks covered the roadway. By 10:30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had cleared one lane for traffic, authorities announced on […]
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Leaders Kicked Off the Olive Mill Roundabout Project on Friday

[On Friday], community leaders and elected officials celebrated the kick-off for the Olive Mill Roundabout project. Construction will begin late November. The Olive Mill Roundabout will improve traffic flow at the intersection at Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road, and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal

A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home in Santa Barbara sells for $4 million

A spacious house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 2,420-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 21, 2022 for $3,960,000, or $1,636 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Garage Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Waste

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the cause of this fire was due improper disposal of smoking materials in a trash can inside of the garage. Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road. Update by the edhat staff. 4:00 p.m. November 2, 2022. A cat was rescued...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Single Vehicle Fatal Collision (11-5-22)

DRIVER 24 year-old Oxnard resident (name withheld pending next of kin notification) CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Edison Drive.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Storm Arriving Late Sunday Night Through Election Night

For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The first significant storm we've seen in awhile will start to arrive late Sunday night and intensify Monday and Tuesday. We can expect to see 1-3 inches in the coast and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kcbx.org

"Right place at the right time": Practicing water safety in Santa Barbara's many swim spots

It’s 6:00 p.m. on a Thursday, and a faint breeze blows off the harbor, shaking the palm trees around Los Baños del Mar pool in downtown Santa Barbara. Kids are grabbing their swim gear from the pool’s edge — kickboards, fins and snorkels — and securing the gear in mesh bags. Behind them, adults are chatting: parents picking up swim kids and master swimmers stretching for their evening session.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: Setting the Record Straight About the Modoc Multi-Use Path

***Update: On Tuesday, November 1, the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the revised Mitigated Negative Declaration and authorize public works to move forward with the Modoc Multi-Use Path negotiations and planning. 53 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, with a majority voicing support for Alignment B. The board supervisors likewise spoke favorably of Alignment B; Noozhawk spoke with Supervisor Gregg Hart after the meeting and quote him as saying “I’m confident that we can find a solution that protects the existing palm trees and allows a safe multi-use path for all to enjoy.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Pickup Truck Rolls Into Apartment Complex | Simi Valley

11.05.2022 | 6:19 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Simi Valley Police officers responded to a call of a traffic collision in the 1800 block of Williams St. When officers arrived on scene, the found a pickup truck on its side in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The...
SIMI VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy