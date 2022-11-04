Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Rockslide closes lane of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu
The westbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed in Malibu on Saturday morning due to a rockslide. The rockslide near Dan Blocker Beach was announced by city officials at 10:20 a.m. as rocks covered the roadway. By 10:30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had cleared one lane for traffic, authorities announced on […]
5 killed in fiery 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu; all lanes closed
Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, authorities said.
$9-million Olive Mill Road roadabout work begins after years of planning
The $9-million Olive Mill Roundabout project has been kicked off. Delays and detours for months will make for a smoother commute in late 2023. The post $9-million Olive Mill Road roadabout work begins after years of planning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Leaders Kicked Off the Olive Mill Roundabout Project on Friday
[On Friday], community leaders and elected officials celebrated the kick-off for the Olive Mill Roundabout project. Construction will begin late November. The Olive Mill Roundabout will improve traffic flow at the intersection at Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road, and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road.
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
onscene.tv
Female Trapped in Vehicle After Losing Control at High Speeds | Camarillo
11.06.2022 | 12:39 AM | CAMARILLO – A female traveling eastbound on Central Ave failed to negotiate the turn at Daily Dr and launched off an embankment causing her vehicle to land on its side against a water valve. When VCSO deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that the...
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home in Santa Barbara sells for $4 million
A spacious house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 2,420-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 21, 2022 for $3,960,000, or $1,636 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
1 arrest, 2 dead after suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Police Officers found a crash between a solo male driver and a family of five at the Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road intersection at around 8 p.m.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Garage Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Waste
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the cause of this fire was due improper disposal of smoking materials in a trash can inside of the garage. Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road. Update by the edhat staff. 4:00 p.m. November 2, 2022. A cat was rescued...
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Single Vehicle Fatal Collision (11-5-22)
DRIVER 24 year-old Oxnard resident (name withheld pending next of kin notification) CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Edison Drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $4.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot was $1,230.
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
kvta.com
Storm Arriving Late Sunday Night Through Election Night
For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The first significant storm we've seen in awhile will start to arrive late Sunday night and intensify Monday and Tuesday. We can expect to see 1-3 inches in the coast and...
kcbx.org
"Right place at the right time": Practicing water safety in Santa Barbara's many swim spots
It’s 6:00 p.m. on a Thursday, and a faint breeze blows off the harbor, shaking the palm trees around Los Baños del Mar pool in downtown Santa Barbara. Kids are grabbing their swim gear from the pool’s edge — kickboards, fins and snorkels — and securing the gear in mesh bags. Behind them, adults are chatting: parents picking up swim kids and master swimmers stretching for their evening session.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: Setting the Record Straight About the Modoc Multi-Use Path
***Update: On Tuesday, November 1, the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the revised Mitigated Negative Declaration and authorize public works to move forward with the Modoc Multi-Use Path negotiations and planning. 53 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, with a majority voicing support for Alignment B. The board supervisors likewise spoke favorably of Alignment B; Noozhawk spoke with Supervisor Gregg Hart after the meeting and quote him as saying “I’m confident that we can find a solution that protects the existing palm trees and allows a safe multi-use path for all to enjoy.”
onscene.tv
Pickup Truck Rolls Into Apartment Complex | Simi Valley
11.05.2022 | 6:19 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Simi Valley Police officers responded to a call of a traffic collision in the 1800 block of Williams St. When officers arrived on scene, the found a pickup truck on its side in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The...
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Comments / 0