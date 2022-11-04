Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham rent expert on finding affordable apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Affordable housing is difficult to find nowadays, especially in largely-populated cities like Birmingham. While there are many factors that go into the higher cost, the CEO of RentMonster says the big one is demand. A lot of companies are based in the city and people don’t necessarily want to commute very far.
Bham Now
Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale
The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
Bham Now
5 reasons to sign up NOW for Bham Now’s newsletter
If you aren’t subscribed to Bham Now’s newsletter, then you are missing out. Need a reason to be convinced? Keep reading to find out why it’s more important than ever for you to join the 16k other locals who are in the know by signing up for FREE to our newsletter.
wbrc.com
Rent growth slows to near-normal pace in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) –In this economy, it’s not often you hear the word ‘encouraging,’ but Bill Kitchens with CoStar said things are improving for renters. “The big theme that we are seeing right now in Birmingham, and markets across the country, is we are seeing the pace of rent growth starting to cool,” explained Kitchens.
wbrc.com
How to save on energy costs with temperatures set to drop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With winter around the corner and higher power bills expected in December, there are several things you can do to maximize energy efficiency during the colder months. After speaking with several hardware stores, we learned there are a few things you can do. Some cost a...
Nursing Times
Nurses and care home residents fundraise for charity ‘close to their hearts’
Nurses and residents at a specialist care home in Birmingham have raised money for the Alzheimer’s Society after completing a charity walk. Six members of staff, including two nurses, and four residents at the Otterburn Complex Needs Care Home completed a 3.5km walk in the local area. “Our staff...
Bham Now
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them
The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
Bham Now
10 runs this fall + turkey trots in Birmingham to get you moving
Ready to get moving this fall? We’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to fall runs + turkey trots in Birmingham you won’t want to miss. Time to break out the walking + running shoes and get ready to move. 1. Det 012 Iron Warrior 5k. Support...
birminghamtimes.com
What Makes Birmingham One of America’s Best Food Cities, According to Celebrity Chef
It’s no secret celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern loves the food in Birmingham. He’s been singing the city’s praises for almost 10 years since he filmed an episode of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Food” here in 2013. This past March, Zimmern threw a personal spotlight on...
Bham Now
33 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Nov. 4-6
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 33 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Birmingham rental prices still high but ‘moving in the right direction’
Rent is still rising in Birmingham, but not at the rate it has been for the past year, according to a statistical analysis. Researchers with the University of Alabama’s Alabama Center of Real Estate (ACRE), Florida Atlantic’s Real Estate Initiative, and Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lucas Institute for Real Estate Development & Finance, are out with a survey of rental properties in 100 metro areas around the U.S.
otmj.com
A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store
The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
wvtm13.com
Inflation impacting mothers in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mothers in Birmingham are feeling the impacts of inflation. Many families in the Birmingham area say this inflation is looking to spoil the holidays for them. Birmingham Mom Collective, an organization that prides itself on helping local moms with resources and encouragement, is seeing firsthand how...
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. Here’s what to know
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. The Birmingham FOOD+Culture Festival will bring chefs, farmers, writers, food makers, distillers, and winemakers to highlight the culinary scene in and around the Birmingham area. The concept for the festival was inspired by the 43rd annual International Association of Culinary...
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Pinson Trade Days 1-year anniversary this Saturday
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson Trade Days, hosted by Patti’s on Main Street Flea Market/Consignment and the businesses of Main Street, will be celebrating its first anniversary this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trade Days offers the public a chance to experience Pinson in all its small-town […]
Comments / 0