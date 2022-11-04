ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham rent expert on finding affordable apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Affordable housing is difficult to find nowadays, especially in largely-populated cities like Birmingham. While there are many factors that go into the higher cost, the CEO of RentMonster says the big one is demand. A lot of companies are based in the city and people don’t necessarily want to commute very far.
Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale

The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
5 reasons to sign up NOW for Bham Now's newsletter

If you aren’t subscribed to Bham Now’s newsletter, then you are missing out. Need a reason to be convinced? Keep reading to find out why it’s more important than ever for you to join the 16k other locals who are in the know by signing up for FREE to our newsletter.
Rent growth slows to near-normal pace in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) –In this economy, it’s not often you hear the word ‘encouraging,’ but Bill Kitchens with CoStar said things are improving for renters. “The big theme that we are seeing right now in Birmingham, and markets across the country, is we are seeing the pace of rent growth starting to cool,” explained Kitchens.
How to save on energy costs with temperatures set to drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With winter around the corner and higher power bills expected in December, there are several things you can do to maximize energy efficiency during the colder months. After speaking with several hardware stores, we learned there are a few things you can do. Some cost a...
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them

The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Birmingham rental prices still high but ‘moving in the right direction’

Rent is still rising in Birmingham, but not at the rate it has been for the past year, according to a statistical analysis. Researchers with the University of Alabama’s Alabama Center of Real Estate (ACRE), Florida Atlantic’s Real Estate Initiative, and Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lucas Institute for Real Estate Development & Finance, are out with a survey of rental properties in 100 metro areas around the U.S.
A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store

The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
Inflation impacting mothers in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mothers in Birmingham are feeling the impacts of inflation. Many families in the Birmingham area say this inflation is looking to spoil the holidays for them. Birmingham Mom Collective, an organization that prides itself on helping local moms with resources and encouragement, is seeing firsthand how...
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa

There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table

Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Pinson Trade Days 1-year anniversary this Saturday

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson Trade Days, hosted by Patti’s on Main Street Flea Market/Consignment and the businesses of Main Street, will be celebrating its first anniversary this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trade Days offers the public a chance to experience Pinson in all its small-town […]
