ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
ITHACA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car crash on 390 South is causing a traffic back-up, officials said Tuesday. The crash occurred on 390 South before Chili Avenue, according to officials. They added that the left and center lanes are blocked. No official information has been released regarding the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace

UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxxinews.org

4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire

A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
SENECA FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO searching for missing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

29-year-old woman shot overnight on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after she was shot overnight on Flint Street. Police were called to the area just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When they got to Flint Street, they found the woman who had been hit at least once. She was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man will be sentenced Monday for Brighton ax murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an axe in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
BRIGHTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An accident that took place Saturday afternoon in Elmira has left an individual in critical condition. Elmira Police say that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, an individual was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street while on a bicycle and sustained serious […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy