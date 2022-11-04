Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
whcuradio.com
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
rochesterfirst.com
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car crash on 390 South is causing a traffic back-up, officials said Tuesday. The crash occurred on 390 South before Chili Avenue, according to officials. They added that the left and center lanes are blocked. No official information has been released regarding the crash.
4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
WHEC TV-10
Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace
UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
wxxinews.org
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
iheart.com
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down 17 East in Tioga County
BREAKING 11/7/22 4:00 a.m.: Emergency services officials say a tractor trailer has crashed on New York State Route 17 eastbound in Tioga County, shutting down a portion of the highway. The crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. Monday, November 17 just west of Exit 64, which is the Owego exit.
WHEC TV-10
29-year-old woman shot overnight on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after she was shot overnight on Flint Street. Police were called to the area just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When they got to Flint Street, they found the woman who had been hit at least once. She was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Four children under 10 years old have been shot in Rochester so far this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the RPD’s Open Data Portal, four children, 10 years old or younger, have been shot in the City since the start of 2022. Those victims include two 3-year-olds and a 10-year-old, who all survived their injuries. The fourth victim is the 4-year-old who was shot last night, and she has non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Man will be sentenced Monday for Brighton ax murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an axe in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An accident that took place Saturday afternoon in Elmira has left an individual in critical condition. Elmira Police say that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, an individual was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street while on a bicycle and sustained serious […]
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
Comments / 0