LOVE'S SPOTLIGHT: New BaHOF inductee grateful for support

For the past 35 years, or so, Terry Hughes has always been there for his athletes.

A good chunk of them were there for him last Saturday night at the 14th Annual Bartlesville Sports Commission Hall of Fame Induction Celebration.

Hughes — a Bartlesville Sooner High graduate and persistent presence of excellence in local athletics (high school and Bartlesville Wesleyan College) as a player, a coach and a sports administrator — joined three other individuals and a team as the newest inductees into the BaHOF.

The others included longtime Adams Golf Course pro/administrator Jerry Benedict, former Bartlesville High softball player/head softball coach Erica Derryberry, former youth sports/Bartlesville College High athletic dynamo Ricky Jackson, and the 1982 Bartlesville High 1982 state championship softball team.

A near full-house or more than 400 people — all the seats were sold out — at the Bartlesville Hilton Garden Inn auditorium welcomed the honorees into the BaHOF, which is maintained by the Bartlesville Sports Commission (BSC).

With the Class of 2022 now safely embedded, the BaHOF now sits at between 50 to 60 individual inductees and approximately 20 teams/organizations.

BSC Board Chairman Chris Batchelder presided as Master of Ceremonies.

Hughes is one of the few former Bartlesville High head coaches to be inducted as an individual, joining Derryberry, Mickey Ripley, Jerome Gibson, Steve Hesser and Ken Bruno. Former school athletic director Doyle “Tink” Patterson also might be included as part of that group.

Hughes coached several different sports, as an assistant or head coach, but might be best remembered for his long-term mentorship in basketball and golf.

His former players proved last weekend they venerate the man they know not only as “Coach” but as friend.

“The highlight by far were all my kids (athletes) who came back,” Hughes said about the weekend induction activities — athletes from both several years ago to last season.

“Fifteen of my girls (golfers) that came back covered three different teams during 20 year,” he continued. “A coach loves to see his kids.”

He also felt thankful for the presence of coaches from his younger days as a player or coach, including Bill Beierschmitt, Carl Brooks, Tug Baughn and Roger Skelly.

“I saw quite a few people I hadn’t seen in a while,” Hughes continued, including parents of children he had coached.

Hughes singled out his family as the most important people of his life in attendance, including his parents.

“There were the most important people of my life,” he said. “They raised me to enjoy sports and put them in proper perspective.”

His three sons, including the wives of two of them, and his wife also were on hand to honor their dad. His daughter was unable to travel at this time but was there in heart and spirit.

Hughes also enjoys a family feeling with his former players.

All-in-all, it’s been a good life for the this Hall of Famer who moved as a boy with his family to Bartlesville and stayed to create a strong positive impact on players and colleagues — people who could say their lives had been made better because of the mutual association.

“God has blessed me through sports,” Hughes added in the interview with the E-E. “The highlight was seeing all of them (former players and others). … It was a good night.”

—

HALL OF FAME FOLLOW

Batchelder enjoyed his first experience in overseeing the induction program.

One of his major highlights centered on Benedict's comments about "how awesome it was to have his boys grow up in the game of golf and have the Adams course right in their backyard. They got to play in one of the largest golf backyards anywhere. ... I loved that all three boys ... were present and able to see their dad get this honor."

Batchelder also felt a special electricity about sitting on the stage near Hughes as he offered his comments.

At one point in the program, Batchelder asked people in the audience who had been coached by Hughes, or who had a child coached by Hughes or who had had a chance to work with him to get on their feet.

"Almost the whole room stood up," Batchelder said.

People in attendance gained a new appreciation of the incredibly gifted Ricky Jackson, who was inducted posthumously.

Through his brother Ernie and the video presentation, people found out more about Ricky.

As a youngster, one day he discovered a piano at the Boys Club and within a couple of hours could play about any tune. He also quickly learned how to play the guitar.

Ernie revealed he would send Ricky books from his days at Notre Dame, where Ernie played football, and Ricky would read them and send them back.

"He just devoured books," Batchelder recalled about Ernie's comments.

The BSC started up the BaHOF in 2008, less than a year after the BSC had been created.

There has been a new class inducted every year except for 2020, when concerns about the coronavirus cancelled the induction ceremony. The inductions for the Class of 2020 were pushed back to 2021.

Traditionally, the BSC has announced in March the list of new incoming inductees that year.