Clifton Park, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Calendar

Calendar

HALF MOON BUTTON CLUB: The Half Moon Button Club will meet on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054. The social time starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 11:30 followed by the program. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert will be provided. Admission is free. For more information call Kirsti at 518-869-8125. Everyone is welcome!
TROY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Dancing Grain celebrates grand opening

Dancing Grain, a new family-owned farm and brewing business in Moreau, recently celebrated its grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce)
MOREAU, NY
Q 105.7

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Restaurant Week Kicks Off!

Restaurant Week Kicks Off!

Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill

CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
CATSKILL, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: King Brothers Dairy sending chocolate milk to NYC Marathon

King Brothers Dairy of Saratoga County, N.Y. was tapped to send 5,000 bottles of their award-winning chocolate milk to New York City ahead of Sunday’s NYC Marathon. King Brothers’ chocolate milk will be provided to members of “Team Milk” to help them refuel after crossing the finish line as part of “You’re Gonna Need Milk For That ‘s 26.2” campaign. (Photo provided)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan

I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
SCOTIA, NY
wamc.org

Risk in theatre can be rewarding

The theatrical experience should always be entertaining. The problem is in defining entertainment. For many a tragedy is as rewarding as is a comedy; and a musical can vary from Brecht to Bacharach. These thoughts come to mind after attending two area plays last weekend. They were totally different in...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Turkey Trot costume contest now open

TROY, N.Y. — Halloween may be over, but there’s no need to put away the costumes just yet!. Organizers of the 75th Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day have an important message for participants in the event’s 5K – registration for the Trot’s traditional costume contest is now open. The Trot, a signature event of the Collar City’s holiday festivities, is seeking both creative and scream-worthy entries for its popular costume contest. A total of $350 in prize money is up for grabs for participants in two categories: Most Unique and Best Thanksgiving Day Costumes.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

HVCC selected by Amazon as an education partner for career choice program

TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, which provides Amazon’s hourly employees access to degree and certificate programs at the Capital Region’s largest community college. College costs – including tuition, books and fees – are paid by Amazon.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

HVCC to host 11th annual ‘Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College’ exhibition

TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College is set to host its eleventh annual Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College exhibition, an ever-changing collection of photographs and memorabilia of veterans and active military service members with a connection to the college, opening on Saturday, Nov. 12. A free public reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Marvin Library Learning Commons on the Troy campus. The exhibit will remain on view through Dec. 16.
TROY, NY

