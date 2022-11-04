Read full article on original website
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Troy Record
Calendar
HALF MOON BUTTON CLUB: The Half Moon Button Club will meet on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054. The social time starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 11:30 followed by the program. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert will be provided. Admission is free. For more information call Kirsti at 518-869-8125. Everyone is welcome!
Troy Record
Arts Center announces five-week ‘Troy Glow’ light festival beginning Dec. 4
TROY, N.Y. — The Arts Center of the Capital Region has announced a new public art display coming next month. “Troy Glow” will be a five-week light festival starting on Dec. 4. Troy Glow will present six site-specific outdoor installations of light-based art created by regional artists....
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Dancing Grain celebrates grand opening
Dancing Grain, a new family-owned farm and brewing business in Moreau, recently celebrated its grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce)
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Local Pub and Teahouse celebrates 15th anniversary
The Local Pub and Teahouse, located at 142 Grand Ave. in Saratoga Springs, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce)
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Restaurant Week Kicks Off!
Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill
CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: King Brothers Dairy sending chocolate milk to NYC Marathon
King Brothers Dairy of Saratoga County, N.Y. was tapped to send 5,000 bottles of their award-winning chocolate milk to New York City ahead of Sunday’s NYC Marathon. King Brothers’ chocolate milk will be provided to members of “Team Milk” to help them refuel after crossing the finish line as part of “You’re Gonna Need Milk For That ‘s 26.2” campaign. (Photo provided)
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Schenectady County names Grand Marshal of parade
Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year's Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
wamc.org
Risk in theatre can be rewarding
The theatrical experience should always be entertaining. The problem is in defining entertainment. For many a tragedy is as rewarding as is a comedy; and a musical can vary from Brecht to Bacharach. These thoughts come to mind after attending two area plays last weekend. They were totally different in...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
Troy Record
Troy Turkey Trot costume contest now open
TROY, N.Y. — Halloween may be over, but there’s no need to put away the costumes just yet!. Organizers of the 75th Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day have an important message for participants in the event’s 5K – registration for the Trot’s traditional costume contest is now open. The Trot, a signature event of the Collar City’s holiday festivities, is seeking both creative and scream-worthy entries for its popular costume contest. A total of $350 in prize money is up for grabs for participants in two categories: Most Unique and Best Thanksgiving Day Costumes.
Glens Falls Farmers Market moving indoors
When the weather gets cold, the Glens Falls Farmers Market doesn't hide away. Instead, it simply moves indoors, continuing to offer produce, meats, and other home-grown products through the winter.
Troy Record
HVCC selected by Amazon as an education partner for career choice program
TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, which provides Amazon’s hourly employees access to degree and certificate programs at the Capital Region’s largest community college. College costs – including tuition, books and fees – are paid by Amazon.
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Troy Record
HVCC to host 11th annual ‘Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College’ exhibition
TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College is set to host its eleventh annual Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College exhibition, an ever-changing collection of photographs and memorabilia of veterans and active military service members with a connection to the college, opening on Saturday, Nov. 12. A free public reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Marvin Library Learning Commons on the Troy campus. The exhibit will remain on view through Dec. 16.
