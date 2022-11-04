ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Henry Kim on ‘Manifest’? What We Know About the 828 Passenger and His Dragon Scar

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago

Warning: Spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1 ahead.

The first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 reunite fans with loads of familiar faces, but Part 1 of Netflix ‘s two-part final season also introduces several crucial new characters, such as Henry Kim (Clem Cheung), who we meet immediately.

Season 4 opens on a mysterious man’s face, then pulls back to reveal he’s being tested on at a lab in Shanghai Province, China. He’s hooked up to machines and doctors are studying his brain, when suddenly his entire body stars glowing and emits a blinding white light. Sound familiar? The next thing we know, the man is walking out a door and running past beautiful cherry blossom trees as pink petals fall around him. The serene scene introduces Manifest ’s title sequence, and when it’s over, Michaela wakes up next to Zeke and gets a Calling of cherry blossom petals falling around them.

Later in the morning, she receives another cherry blossom Calling. She’s floating in an ocean full of pink petals, and she sees an image of freight boxes at the port in the water’s reflection. Cal encourages her to head down there, and she finds a ship with two cherry blossoms painted on the side, followed by a glowing freight container with the same cherry blossom imagery. She opens the freight container and finds a man inside with “Stone 828” carved into his arm. She takes him to Vance and Saanvi, and they learn he’s Henry Kim, the same man we saw at the start of the season.

Who is Henry Kim? What’s the meaning of the dragon scar on his arm? And what’s his connection to Cal? We’ll break it down for you. But be warned, major Season 4 spoilers lie ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUvTX_0iyr0MVZ00
Photo: Netflix

Who is Henry Kim in Manifest Season 4?
Once Michaela takes Henry to the lab, Vance recognizes him immediately. “He was killed two years ago. Or so we thought,” Vance explained. “I thought I recognized that face. It’s Henry Kim, supposedly executed by the Singaporean government.”

Michaela recalls that Henry was supposedly executed the same day she quit the police force. He was mentioned in the Season 3 episode “Duty Free,” but she doesn’t understand why the world had to think he was dead. Vance suggests that the government traded him to China because China has “done the most 828 studies outside the U.S.” Essentially, they faked his execution so, as Michaela says, “they could have a lab rat that no one was looking for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xEKY_0iyr0MVZ00
Photo: Netflix

When Henry wakes up, he asks, “Where’s the boy?”, clearly referring to Cal. He’s struggling health wise, but when Zeke touches him and takes on his suffering, Henry is able to elaborate. “The box is for the boy,” he says. “I had it with me. I need to give it to the boy.” Michaela goes back to the port with Cal, and he finds the plane’s black box, complete with the original voice recording from Flight 828 and Captain Daly’s “HELP ME!” scream From Eureka.

When Cal finally visits Henry, he touches him and says, “You are the boy.” Their time together is cut short, but it’s clear Henry isn’t done with Cal yet. While in the lab with Saanvi and Vance, Henry reveals a scar on his arm and explains he got it after being struck by lightning when he was young. “My father told me the scar is a dragon. He said this dragon is inside me making me strong and capable of doing anything,” Henry says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBoi0_0iyr0MVZ00
Photo: Netflix

Henry explains that during his two years spent as a lab rat he “would channel his inner dragon, breathing through it until I could lower my heartbeat enough to feel vibrations from the box — a humming, as if the box was meditating along with me.” He told Saanvi that he began hearing “an ocean of voices buried beneath the hum,” and she later learns the hidden voices on the black box are every single the calling layered on top of each other

Unfortunately, China is on the hunt for Henry, and the NYPD is assisting in their search. Jared gives Michaela a head’s up, and she tries to move him, but Henry surrenders. “I’ve done what I needed to do. I gave Cal the black box,” he says. Just then, Cal has a Calling of him and Henry on the plane. Henry’s reaching his hand towards Cal, and when Cal comes out of the Calling he knows he needs to find the mysterious passenger. Drea sneaks Cal in to see Henry, and Henry tells him, “My journey is complete…For two years I’ve had callings to find you. I knew I had to reach you no matter what, to give you what you need. I have faith in you. You’re strong, capable of anything. You just need to believe it.” He shows Cal his scar and says, “You’re a dragon Cal. Just like me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3wdA_0iyr0MVZ00
Photo: Netflix

Cal’s Dragon Scar in Manifest, Explained
Cal doesn’t initially understand his connection to Henry, but Episode 2 ends with Henry’s scar appearing on Cal’s arm. As the season progresses, we learn what exactly that scar means. In Episode 3, Saanvi takes sample of the scar and notices that it moves when she plays the black box recordings. They set out to learn what happened on the flight at the exact moment the Callings are heard, and 828 copilot tells them that’s the moment they died and were enveloped by light. (We later learn that glow is believed to be the Divine Consciousness.)

Cal and Olive team up like the old days to do some crucial 828 research, and they recall all the dragon references they’ve uncovered so far. Remember when young Cal had a calling to build a wooden dragon? When they learned 2024, the year of their Death Date, is also the Year of the Dragon? Or when they found the Silver Dragon/airplane connection? Now Cal just so happens to have a dragon tattoo? HMMM…

In Episode 10 of Manifest Season 4, we learn even more about the dragon scar. TJ and Olive learn that Draco, the dragon constellation, is connected to the Omega Sapphire. When Angelina is harnessing the gemstone’s power, Cal’s scar sample starts glowing blue in Saanvi’s lab, while the scar starts moving and glowing on his arm. “He was right…Henry. I am the dragon,” Cal tells Zeke before initiating a Calling with Angelina. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s more to Cal’s scar in Manifest Season 4, Part 2. But here’s hoping is can help save humanity.

