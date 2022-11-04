Read full article on original website
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 26
The only new show on Netflix's top 10 list for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that premiered its first two episodes yesterday. It's fittingly at No. 6, as that's the most evil number of the top 10. It will roll out two episodes every day until Friday, so its placement on the list will surely rise as it adds more hours. And it deserves to go higher, because it's an unusually strong horror anthology.
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Phone Arena
Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle
Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022. Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no...
This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix
Following its Halloween debut, Flixpatrol reported that the movie has climbed the streaming charts and become the most-watched series on Netflix. Rotten Tomatoes ranked it 58% on its Average Tomatometer and an Average Audience Score of 41%. This growth confirms that Tennant and his supporting acts brought their A-game to the set.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: Netflix’s ‘Last Seen Alive’ Opens at No. 6 as ‘Dahmer,‘ ’Hocus Pocus 2′ Continue to Reign
“Last Seen Alive” debuted on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 at No. 6 after the film’s Oct. 1 premiere on Netflix. Months after the film’s theatrical release in June, the Gerard Butler action-thriller managed to rake in 747 million minutes viewed. “Luckiest Girl Alive,” another Netflix film, also appeared for the first time on the chart, coming in at No. 9. The mystery based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name earned 647 million minutes watched following the movie’s Sept. 30 premiere. Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” continues to dominate the streaming chart for another week. The limited series starring Evan...
ETOnline.com
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022
This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
Netflix’s Ad Plan Is Missing Multiple Popular Titles
If you’re looking to save a few bucks by signing up for Netflix’s cheaper ad-supported plan, be aware: You won’t get the full catalog available to regular customers. Netflix already announced that a certain amount of its lineup — 5%-10% of titles, depending on country — would be unavailable on the ad tier because of licensing restrictions (which the company says it is working through). But Netflix didn’t specify which ones would not be in the mix. Now that Netflix has bowed the plan with ads, which costs $6.99 per month in the U.S., there’s some idea of what is not included,...
Android Authority
Hulu Unlimited Screens: What is it and who is it for?
Watch Hulu on as many devices as you want — sort of. If you sign up for the Hulu Plus Live TV service, you have the option to pay a bit extra for the service’s Hulu Unlimited Screens add-on. So what is this extra feature, who might want to use it, and how do you add it to your Hulu Plus Live TV subscription? We have the answers you need, including the add-on’s limitations (basically, it’s not quite “unlimited”). You can sign up for both regular Hulu and Hulu Plus Live TV at the link below.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On November 1, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, November 1, 2022?
Netflix Basic with Ads plan is now available: Everything you need to know
Netflix’s Basic with Ads subscription plan launched in several markets on Thursday. The new plan will allow Netflix subscribers to switch to or sign up for a more affordable membership. Priced at $6.99 per month in the US, Basic with Ads won’t offer a complete Netflix experience at launch, however.
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream on Amazon Internationally
The “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” will stream on Amazon outside the U.S., Middle East, and Israel. It was previously announced that Lionsgate-produced series will air on Peacock in the U.S. rather than Starz as originally planned. The show does not yet have a premiere date, but it is expected to debut in 2023. The three-episode show follows a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the film franchise and by Colin Woodell in the series. Per the official logline, “Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle...
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ reveals 'Sharper' thriller to get limited theatrical run
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that its forthcoming movie "Sharper" is to get a simultaneous release onApple TV+ and in selected theaters on February 17, 2023. "Sharper," starring Julianne Moore and John Lithgow, "unfolds within the...
Netflix Dropping Major Shows From Its New Ad-Supported Subscription Plan
A number of programs that are affiliated with the streaming platform Netflix will not be part of the ad-supported subscription plan. They include Arrested Development and House of Cards, two shows that are synonymous with success on Netflix. Others that will be kept out of the ad-supported plan include Peaky Blinders, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, Friday Night Lights, and some movies, too.
‘House Of Cards’ & ‘Arrested Development’ Among Series Not Streaming On Netflix’s Ad Tier
Netflix launched its ad tier Thursday, and several popular series are missing from the streamer’s library due to licensing restrictions, including originals House of Cards and Arrested Development. While the titles still appear in the Discover tab and the search function, a small lock icon appears in the top right corner to indicate that subscribers of the Basic with Ads plan do not have access. As expected, several other series are also not available with the ad tier, including Peaky Blinders, New Girl, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, Queen of the South, The Good Place, and Friday Night...
Android Headlines
HBO MAX and discovery+ are merging next year
Since discovery and WarnerMedia merged, we knew that the end result was going to be one massive mega streaming app. With HBO MAX and discovery+ merging into a single app. Now, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslov, has confirmed that it will take place in the Spring of 2023.
Mental_Floss
