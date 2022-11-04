ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago

THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details.

An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS).

This particular penny is known as a small date and was minted in Denver Credit: the_coin_guy
Due to its high grade, this penny sold for over $3,500 Credit: the_coin_guy

This content is common for him as he typically posts videos about all kinds of coins and the exact details of what makes them rare or valuable.

Recently, he posted a TikTok revealing the exact details to look for on your pennies to see if they’re as profitable as the one he found.

The particular penny he showed on TikTok was one that sold for $3,525 last year but had some specific factors.

According to PCGS, it sold for that amount on July 15, 2021.

Exact details to look for

For starters, the penny should have the 1960 date.

It should also have the "D" on the front indicating it was minted in Denver.

Additionally, he said to familiarize yourself with what’s known as the small date or the large date.

He said that both of these are easy to find but the one you want is the small date.

“It’s called the small date because it does have a smaller zero than the large date,” the coin collector said.

But also, the number nine should sit a bit lower than the nine on the large date.

This penny may not be any rarer than the rest of the pennies as there is no real error but one thing made it valuable - the grade.

The grade it received is a mint state 67+ RD and coins with this grade typically are worth more due to their exceptional condition.

While these pennies are likely not in circulation, you can still get your hands on them.

The collector suggested heading to eBay and searching for uncirculated coin rolls.

Once you buy some, try and go through each coin checking for those factors.

Check your coin's worth

Make sure to check your spare change for any rare pennies, nickels, dimes, and other coins as many of them could sell for thousands.

Typically, the most valuable coins are ones with a low mintage or an error, as collectors find those coins are some of the rarest.

Additionally, coin experts will pay top dollar if they are also well-struck.

A great website to check if your coins are worth anything is eBay.

You just need to search the full coin name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

The Sun revealed how your nickel could be worth $5,000 – see the exact ‘steps’ detail to look for.

Plus, this 2021 quarter could be worth $100s, the exact letter mark and hat mistake to look for.

