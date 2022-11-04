Man charged in 2021 knife-point Wilton prescription medication robbery, Saratoga County Sheriff says

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo .

WILTON – A South Glens Falls man has been charged in connection with a 2021 Rite Aid robbery in Wilton, taking more than $3,000 worth of prescription medication, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Eric J. Mcintosh, 32, of South Glens Falls, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny, felonies.

Mcintosh is accused of entering the Route 50 Rite Aid June 3, 2021 and taking more than $3,000 worth of prescription medication while armed with a knife, officials said.

Mcintosh has since been incarcerated on another matter, officials said. He was arraigned on the new charges and turned back over to his prison.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit.

