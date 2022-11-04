ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Task force investigation leads to Lincoln man's arrest

Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search, investigators located 7 pounds...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested After Seizure of Drugs, Explosives and a Gun From His Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–A 51-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after authorities seized drugs, explosives and a gun at his home on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News on Friday that troopers, along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 30th and “F” Street, where they found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills, and THC wax.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges

(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
LINCOLN, NE

