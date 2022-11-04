Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
Task force investigation leads to Lincoln man's arrest
Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search, investigators located 7 pounds...
1011now.com
One person critical, but stable after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash at Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street Sunday night. The call came in just before 10 p.m., after LPD said a pedestrian began crossing O Street and was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the crosswalk.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested After Seizure of Drugs, Explosives and a Gun From His Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–A 51-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after authorities seized drugs, explosives and a gun at his home on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News on Friday that troopers, along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 30th and “F” Street, where they found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills, and THC wax.
kfornow.com
Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police...
WOWT
Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
Omaha police arrest young teens in Tuesday shooting death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two teens — one of them only 13 — in the shooting death of an older teen in a north Omaha home earlier this week, police said Friday in consecutive news releases. Officers arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
News Channel Nebraska
Court filings: assault on officer, meth charges after K9 deployment
NEBRASKA CITY – Melissa Soto-Baker, 45, of Auburn is charged in Otoe County with assault on a police officer. An arrest affidavit says Soto-Baker caught a ride to CHI Health St. Mary’s telling a police officer she did not want an ambulance, but needed to go to the emergency room.
Victim of Sunday morning homicide identified by Omaha Police
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th and Miami Street.
WOWT
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
KETV.com
Omaha Police Department says use of force video involving candidate for Douglas County Sheriff was stolen
OMAHA, Neb. — A mass text message leads to another contentious turn in the race for Douglas County Sheriff. The controversy centers around a gif that the Greg Gonzalez campaign sent Wednesday night. Thursday, Omaha police decided to issue a statement, hours after the text message from the Gonzalez...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege
A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
kmaland.com
Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
KETV.com
15-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult in first-degree murder trial in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County is prosecuting a 15-year-old male as an adult for first-degree murder. Carmelo Wells, who is also charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy, appeared in Douglas County court Friday morning. Prosecutors said he brought a gun into...
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
doniphanherald.com
Teenage boys, 15 and 13, charged in connection with slaying of 19-year-old Omahan
OMAHA — Omaha police announced Friday that two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Carmello Wells, 15, will be tried as an adult on three felony charges: first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use...
Comments / 0