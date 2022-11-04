ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vado, NM

cbs4local.com

Police arrest man suspected of murder in 28 year old cold case

An almost 30 year old murder case developed a new lead with the arrest of the person suspected of committing the murder. CBS4 on your side spoke with several El Pasoans who said they thought it was good police were able to catch the suspect. "I think it’s a good...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash

UPDATE -- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate after the death of bicyclist. According to EPPD, 25- year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling east in the far right lane of I-10 near Dallas on an electric bicycle. McCrory was struck from behind around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week. The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign. Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but The post Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police identify man who died after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials have identified the man who died after getting hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces on Wednesday. Officials identified the man as 62-year-old Mark Herrick. According to police, Herrick was walking west of Picacho Avenue when he was struck by a passing Chevrolet...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sunland Park Fire responding to border wall rescues more often

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — The immigration crisis on the U.S-Mexico Border is a federal-level issue that the small fire department in Sunland Park, New Mexico is taking on at the local level. The City of Sunland Park is nestled right on the Texas-New Mexico state line, but also...
SUNLAND PARK, NM

