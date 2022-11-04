ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa’s Top Tier Candidates Focus on National Themes as Campaign Winds Down

(Radio Iowa) With one more day on the campaign trail, Iowa’s top-of-the-ticket candidates are emphasizing national themes. Republicans like Governor Kim Reynolds frame the election as a referendum on President Biden. Here’s Reynolds Sunday night at a rally in Waukee: “Passionate Iowans…have had it with the direction that this president is taking the country and they are not going to take it anymore,” she said, “so thank you for being fired up.” Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, at the same rally, picked up that theme. “This Biden Administration and everybody associated with it…they want to fundamentally change America…We want to preserve America,” Grassley said, to cheers. Abortion has been a major issue for Democrats. Grassley’s opponent, Mike Franken, drew extended cheers at a Des Moines rally for saying he supports a woman’s right to choose.
Daily Iowan

Iowa political groups, parties bank on Nov. 8 midterm voter turnout

With the knowledge that midterm elections traditionally see a lower turnout, Republicans and Democrats are encouraging their respective voters to cast their ballots on or before Nov. 8. As of Nov. 1, the Secretary of State’s office reported that 296,548 Iowans requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming election. At...
KCRG.com

Poll: Iowa voters favor Republicans in all four congressional districts

Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day. Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring. Updated: 4 hours ago. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm...
kscj.com

IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY

ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
KCRG.com

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
theperrynews.com

Land, water expert Hamilton reflects on ag policy in Iowa

About 30 patrons of the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum enjoyed a data-rich discussion Saturday when author Neil D. Hamilton outlined his new book, “The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future.”. Hamilton is an emeritus professor of law at Drake University Law School...
kjan.com

Nov. 8, 2022 General Election Preview – Cass & area Counties

(Western Iowa) – Voters across the State will be heading to the polls Tuesday, to select those who will lead Iowa in County, State and Federal positions. Area results will be posted on the KJAN News page as soon as the become final from either the County Auditor’s Office or Secretary of State’s website, whichever comes first. In addition, listen for Radio Iowa’s statewide election reports at the following times, Tuesday:
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
KAAL-TV

Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa

A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
iowa.media

Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years

Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
KCCI.com

Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa — A change to Iowa's election laws in 2021 impacted absentee voting in several ways, and a key difference is evident in the final days before the general election. Previously, absentee ballots had to be postmarked prior to Election Day. Under the new law, the date...
kjan.com

Sunday send-off ceremony for Iowa Guard soldiers headed to Poland for a year

(Radio Iowa) – About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
KOEL 950 AM

This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022

Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
