abccolumbia.com

Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Top chiefs meet at RCSD headquarters

Discussions range from family to recruiting to fitness. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott welcomed Brig. General Jason E. Kelly, U.S. Army, to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) headquarters in Columbia for an informal meeting between the two senior chiefs, Tuesday, Oct. 25. Among the discussion particulars were Lott’s and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Northeast Columbia shopping center sells for $11.7M

Forum II Village at Sandhill, an 83,139-square-foot shopping center in northeast Columbia, has been sold for $11.7 million in a deal brokered by commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap. Tenants include HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Rue 21, and Shoe Carnival. Also included in the sale is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET offering free rides for those heading to vote Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you need a ride to the poles, the COMET will offer free rides on Election Day. The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced they are providing free transportation for residents voting in the midterm elections. COMET’s fixed route buses and DART services will be free for...
COLUMBIA, SC
Government Technology

All Aboard: Hundreds of School Districts Funded for E-Buses

School districts across the nation will soon begin transitioning at least part of their bus fleets toward electrification and other forms of cleaner energy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the recipients of its Clean School Bus program last week, awarding 389 school districts some $965 million toward the purchase of more than 2,400 school buses.
ORANGEBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown

Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Animal Services host Thankful For a Home Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Thankful For a Home Adoption Special. During the special, adoptions are $20. When: Monday, November 21, 2022 to Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

