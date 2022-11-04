Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
EXPLAINER: What is the proposed Sumter County Capital Penny Sales Tax?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Nov. 8 voters in Sumter County will decide on a proposed sales tax referendum. The referendum is for a one percent sales and use tax within the county that will run for seven years. The current Capital Projects Sales Tax ends on April 30, 2023.
abccolumbia.com
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
thelakemurraynews.net
Top chiefs meet at RCSD headquarters
Discussions range from family to recruiting to fitness. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott welcomed Brig. General Jason E. Kelly, U.S. Army, to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) headquarters in Columbia for an informal meeting between the two senior chiefs, Tuesday, Oct. 25. Among the discussion particulars were Lott’s and...
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Northeast Columbia shopping center sells for $11.7M
Forum II Village at Sandhill, an 83,139-square-foot shopping center in northeast Columbia, has been sold for $11.7 million in a deal brokered by commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap. Tenants include HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Rue 21, and Shoe Carnival. Also included in the sale is the...
WIS-TV
Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
abccolumbia.com
COMET offering free rides for those heading to vote Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you need a ride to the poles, the COMET will offer free rides on Election Day. The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced they are providing free transportation for residents voting in the midterm elections. COMET’s fixed route buses and DART services will be free for...
'Dysfunction' and 'misconduct' are two words used to describe Richland Two in Inspector General's audit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The State Inspector General said Richland School District Two board is 'dysfunctional.' This comes five months after Governor Henry McMaster requested a review of the school board. The 54-page audit included allegations of misconduct with the use of district funds. There were also claims of dysfunction...
Government Technology
All Aboard: Hundreds of School Districts Funded for E-Buses
School districts across the nation will soon begin transitioning at least part of their bus fleets toward electrification and other forms of cleaner energy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the recipients of its Clean School Bus program last week, awarding 389 school districts some $965 million toward the purchase of more than 2,400 school buses.
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
City of Orangeburg receives federal funding for community facilities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg received a community facilities grant from the USDA in the amount of $857,075. It's part of the USDA's rural healthcare grant program. The program funds fire trucks, rescue vehicles, emergency medical care equipment and communications equipment. The city is using these funds...
Blythewood woman among 2 arrested on funeral home tax evasion charges
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Richland County woman has been arrested and charged with helping a local funeral home evade taxes. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 39-year-old Bridgette Frederick of Blythewood was arrested on Friday for an incident that happened in 2019. According to the Department of...
abccolumbia.com
Children’s Charities of the Midlands Turkey Trot 5K & 1 mile run!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can get your running shoes and go the distance for a good cause this month!. Children’s Charities of the Midlands is hosting a Turkey Trot 5K & a 1 mile family fun run Saturday, November 19. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
coladaily.com
Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown
Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services host Thankful For a Home Adoption Special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Thankful For a Home Adoption Special. During the special, adoptions are $20. When: Monday, November 21, 2022 to Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209.
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
WIS-TV
Richland County election officials on “high-alert” ahead of midterms, preparing for possible voter intimidation & threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With election-related threats and allegations of voter intimidation on the rise nationally, local officials say they’re going to be on “high alert” Tuesday as voters head to the polls for the midterm elections. “I’m always on high alert,” Terry Graham, Richland County Elections...
WIS-TV
Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
