Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are the images you're trying to download in Chrome getting downloaded in the WebP format, but you'd prefer them to be downloaded as a JPEG or PNG? Do you struggle to open WebP images on Windows and hate it when you can't? WebP images are smaller than other image formats, so webmasters and developers use them to make the web faster.

2 DAYS AGO