NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim details the league's evolution, what to look forward to this season and more

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Once fellow NBA stars, Hardaway and Stackhouse set to face off as coaches for first time
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway and Vanderbilt Jerry Stackhouse both were college All-Americans and NBA stars who now lead major college basketball programs.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
Jalen Rose apologized after asking for the name of the woman involved with Ime Udoka to be released.
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
NBA Fans Find Out Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared On Social Media
NBA fans investigated and found out a theater Shaquille O'Neal owns played the documentary Kyrie Irving shared.
Kyrie Irving reportedly ignored texts from ownership during controversy, has been 'distant' from team: Report
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie Irving’s suspension was held off as Joe Tsai tried to speak with Irving, but his text messages went ignored for “nearly a week.”
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
NBA Fans Are Furious At Referees For Letting Ja Morant Get Away With The Same Move As Jordan Poole
NBA fans didn't like the fact that the refs didn't call carry violations on Ja Morant when he pulled off same moves like Jordan Poole.
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
According to the executive, there was an idea of LeBron James bringing Draymond Green to Los Angeles.
Brian Windhorst Blasts NBA Commissioner Adam Silver For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
Adam Silver gets flamed for his inaction for recent NBA controversies.
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal
The Charlotte Hornets have reached out to Steve Nash to take a look at their team, according to head coach Steve Clifford.
NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."
Fans think LeBron James has lost a step.
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Ruining The NBA Finals Matchup Between LeBron James And Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the best players of all time and the most famous faces in the NBA in the last 22 years or so. These two legends had their time to dominate the competition, and when Kobe stopped going to the Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron took over and started a terrific streak of Finals appearances in the 2010s.
Nets' Kevin Durant hints becoming NFL part-owner, buying Commanders with Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z: 'I would love to do it.'
It's no secret that Nets forward Kevin Durant is a huge fan of the Washington Commanders. Now, the 34-year-old is interested in taking his fanhood to another level. With Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring "potential transactions" with the franchise, selling the team could be an option. If that's the case, Durant has expressed a desire to be a part of the team's ownership group.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their two-year head coach Steve Nash after a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Brooklynites recorded a 2-5 at the time of Nash's firing, but not even his departure was enough to turn things around, as the Nets lost the first game post-Nash.
