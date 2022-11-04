ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WLTX.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could impact South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm

Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolina possibly getting windier and wetter next week

A large non-tropical area of low pressure will likely develop in the southwestern Atlantic this weekend and track toward the Southeast U.S. It is expected to be very broad and disorganized at first, but if certain conditions are present, development into a sub-tropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022

Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC

