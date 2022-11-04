Read full article on original website
Democrats in South Carolina trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics as voting ends Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years, have candidates in just four of the eight races on ballots […]
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It's estimated that nearly 1 million South Carolinians will say "no" to heating this winter as temperatures drop and inflation continues to rise, according to a new study from ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba. Three thousand respondents were interviewed and asked at what point they would...
Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm
Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Joe Cunningham challenges Henry McMaster
Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is challenged in the general election by former Congressman Joe Cunningham. More South Carolina results below:. McMaster, then the lieutenant governor, was appointed to the position in 2017 when Nikki Haley took a position...
McMaster challenged by former Congressman Cunningham in bid for SC governorship
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing a spirited challenge as he bids for a second term against former Congressman Joe Cunningham in a race defined by key issues, including the economy and abortion access. McMaster, a Republican, touts his past four years of work...
South Carolina possibly getting windier and wetter next week
A large non-tropical area of low pressure will likely develop in the southwestern Atlantic this weekend and track toward the Southeast U.S. It is expected to be very broad and disorganized at first, but if certain conditions are present, development into a sub-tropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week.
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Senate Showdown Results: Tim Scott challenged by Krystle Matthews
South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is challenged in the 2022 midterm election by Democrat Krystle Matthews. Scott was appointed to the seat by then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. He was reelected in 2016. Scott has said he would not run again if he sought a third term.
South Carolina mother competes in NYC Marathon in honor of daughter who died from rare muscle condition
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land mother is racing for a mission in hopes of raising money to help further research in a rare muscle condition that cut her young daughter's life short. Kinsley was born five weeks premature back in Aug. 2015 and from that moment her...
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
