Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
pix11.com
NYC marathon co-founder George Hirsch talks about the magic of the event
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Runners will hit the pavement for the 51st annual TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday. And this year, it will be extra sentimental for George Hirsch, who co-founded the five-borough marathon in the ’70s. He’s passing the torch as he retires from the New York Road Runners, but not before one last hurrah.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Eater
Baby Blues Luncheonette Opens With Greek Diner Food and Sprinkles of Nostalgia
Baby Blues Luncheonette, a new modern Greek diner, opens at 97 Montrose, between Leonard Street and Manhattan Avenue, in East Williamsburg, tomorrow, Saturday, November 5. The charming new hangout comes from first-time restaurant owners Costa Damaskos and Jake Marsiglia, who have several years in New York City food service between them.
Woman choked, raped on NYC morning jog through swanky neighborhood
A 43-year-old woman was choked partially unconscious and sexually assaulted while jogging through New York City's swanky West Village on Thursday morning, police said.
TODAY.com
Doctors find friendship after one suffers cardiac arrest on a run
After collapsing on a run in Central Park, Dr. John Harvey was resuscitated by Dr. Sauni Perera who happened to be running nearby. The pair join TODAY live ahead of the New York City marathon to talk about the friendship they forged as a result of their chance encounter.Nov. 4, 2022.
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Eater
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National
The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Resort-style yard, luxurious master suite, quiet street,’ Grymes Hill, $2.8M,
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 151 Bertha Pl., sits a 4,900 square-foot, center-hall Colonial home on a private street in Grymes Hill; not to mention it boasts 12,000 sq.-ft. of manicured property. Priced at $2,800,000, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers...
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
Sand Hills Express
A NYC psychiatrist masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says
On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
CNBC
I dropped out of college to grow my side hustle — now it brings in $327,000
Justis Pitt-Goodson, 26, is a proud entrepreneur who got his start making clothing in eighth grade. A tutor gave him a sewing machine, and he began creating bow ties for himself and his friends. He attended Rutgers University in New Jersey for two years before dropping out to focus on fashion. With the help of high school classmates, Kwaku Agyemang and Taha Shimou, Justis officially launched BrownMill Company in Newark in 2016, and five years later it was bringing in about $327,000 in sales.
NBC New York
Nearly 25% of Homebuyers Want to Escape Big Cities Like Los Angeles and New York — Here Are the Top 10 Destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie Heaven
(Valeria Boltneva/Pexels) Did you know that people are going meatless more often than ever before? It's true, veganism is hotter than ever before. Between 2014 and 2018, veganism grew by 600 percent in the United States. Needless to say, most of us have at least one friend who prefers to stick to a plant-based diet.
