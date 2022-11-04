ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC marathon co-founder George Hirsch talks about the magic of the event

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Runners will hit the pavement for the 51st annual TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday. And this year, it will be extra sentimental for George Hirsch, who co-founded the five-borough marathon in the ’70s. He’s passing the torch as he retires from the New York Road Runners, but not before one last hurrah.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
Eater

Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National

The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sand Hills Express

A NYC psychiatrist masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says

On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

I dropped out of college to grow my side hustle — now it brings in $327,000

Justis Pitt-Goodson, 26, is a proud entrepreneur who got his start making clothing in eighth grade. A tutor gave him a sewing machine, and he began creating bow ties for himself and his friends. He attended Rutgers University in New Jersey for two years before dropping out to focus on fashion. With the help of high school classmates, Kwaku Agyemang and Taha Shimou, Justis officially launched BrownMill Company in Newark in 2016, and five years later it was bringing in about $327,000 in sales.
NEWARK, NJ
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie Heaven

(Valeria Boltneva/Pexels) Did you know that people are going meatless more often than ever before? It's true, veganism is hotter than ever before. Between 2014 and 2018, veganism grew by 600 percent in the United States. Needless to say, most of us have at least one friend who prefers to stick to a plant-based diet.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy