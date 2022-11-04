ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot (Photo)

Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become almost as famous as her ultra-talented husband. Chiefs kingdom flocks to see how Brittany Mahomes will react during games and she’s even paving her own way by helping to build the first-ever sporting stadium made with a women’s team in mind.
FanSided

Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Watch Travis Kelce go ballistic on Chiefs sideline after Patrick Mahomes INT

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a struggling offense on Sunday Night Football but a Patrick Mahomes interception sent him over the edge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would be upset during Sunday Night Football and the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, an opponent that has been a thorn in the side of Andy Reid’s team in recent years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
FanSided

Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim

Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes scrambling thrills Britanny Mahomes and everyone else

Patrick Mahomes used his legs to drag the Chiefs back into the game against the Titans and his wife Brittany led the charge praising him. Patrick Mahomes has always brought dynamic scrambling ability to the table along with his sidearm throws and jaw-dropping improvisation. On Sunday Night Football, his scrambling...
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy