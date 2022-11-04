Food Truck Friday: Sips 66

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin.

‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served.

“It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able to pursue, but it just fell into place earlier this year,” said manager Garrett Ford.

Ford said he and another manager, Jacob Helms, add flavor and fun to the fizzy soft drinks you know and love.

“For example with the Mountain Dew, we have the Miami, so it’s kind of like a beachy flavor with Strawberry puree, coconut and vanilla,” said Helms.

Helms said it’s not all about the sodas. For them, the sweets steal the stage.

“I’d say my favorite is probably the coconut lime, that’s a big one,” he said. “The Rocky Top is great, too. If you’ve ever had something like butterbeer, that’s kind of what it is. We put butterscotch and vanilla cream and vanilla in it, and we top it off with whipped cream.”

Their food truck has been around for about six months, and they are always looking to better their business.

“Seeing how it’s grown so far has been a really cool experience and everything, and we’re really stoked when we have people call us for different events and stuff like that. It’s just a really cool experience,” said Helms.

The two said their favorite part is who they serve.

“We love engaging with customers and meeting new people along with meeting other food trucks at different events,” said Helms.

“As more people hear about our business, more people come. We’ve tried to go to more events like this so we can get a big crowd of people,” said Ford.

Currently, Sips 66 runs mainly in Kingsport, but you can track them down on social media.

