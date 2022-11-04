ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kia America to work with ECSO to distribute steering wheel locks

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Kia America tells 7 News it will work with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to distribute steering wheel locks.

The distribution of the steering wheel locks comes as Kia faces a class-action lawsuit from drivers who say they have possibly been victims of the TikTok "Kia Challenge," which has led to a spike in thefts . Kia America previously released a statement on the fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo that involved a stolen Kia Sportage. Police believe the theft may have been motivated by the challenge .

According to the sheriff's office, Kia is sending 108 steering wheel locks for distribution. It is anticipated they will arrive sometime next week and the sheriff's office said it is contacting local police departments to see if they want locks for their agencies. It will distribute the remaining locks to eligible Kia owners.

The sheriff's office asks the public to be patient during this process, a public announcement will be made with details on how owners can obtain a lock.

Kia America issued the following statement, which said it would distribute locks to ECSO and Amherst police.

“Kia America is in the process of shipping an initial supply of steering wheel locks to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in Buffalo and to the Amherst Police Department. These products are intended to provide an additional level of security to Kia owners in the Greater Buffalo area. Like many products at this time, supply of these locks is limited on a national basis, so we thank these two agencies for their partnership and hope to confirm the involvement of additional law enforcement departments in the region as soon as possible.”
- James Bell, head of corporate communications

The Amherst Police Department says it will release more information when it knows how many locks it will receive.

