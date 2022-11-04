ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beiQJ_0iyqxOhs00
LM Otero/ Getty Images/ Mario Tama/ The Associated Press -- Ross D.Franklin/ Greg Nash

The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday.

A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.

Despite the razor-thin margins going into Election Day, 52 percent of voters said they expect Kelly to win while 47 percent said the same about Masters.

“Arizona independent voters break for Kelly over Masters, 50 percent to 42 percent,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Independent men break for Kelly by five points, 51 percent to 46 percent, whereas independent women break for Kelly by nine points, 48 percent to 37 percent.”

A separate poll also out on Friday from the Marist Institute of Public Opinion shows Kelly leading Masters, 50 percent to 47 percent, among voters who say they “definitely” plan to vote, falling within the survey’s margin of error. Among registered Arizona voters, Kelly leads Masters for points, 49 percent to 45 percent.

Arizona’s Senate race is one of the most hotly contested of the cycle. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up” and the RealClearPolitics polling average shows Kelly leading Masters by 1 point.

The state’s gubernatorial contest between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake has also garnered national attention. The same Emerson College Polling survey showed Lake leading Hobbs 49 percent to 47 percent, also within the poll’s margin of error. With two percent of the undecided vote accounted for, Lake’s support goes up to 50 percent while Hobbs’s sits at 47 percent. Fifty-eight percent of voters expect Lake to win, while 43 percent say they expect Hobbs to win.

The Marist Poll has Hobbs up 49 percent to 48 percent over Lake among those who say they definitely plan to vote in the election, also within that poll’s margin of error. Among registered voters in the state, Hobbs still led Lake 48 percent to 47 percent.

“Democratic candidates for Senate and Governor face strong headwinds in Arizona. They have an unpopular Democratic president, a Republican statewide electorate, and the economy as a top of mind issue for many voters,” said Lee M. Miringoff, the director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

The Emerson College Polling survey out of Arizona was conducted Oct. 30-Nov. 1 among 1,000 very likely voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The Marist poll in Arizona was conducted Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 among 1,157 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. The Marist poll conducted among 1,015 voters who said they were definitely voting was conducted during the same period with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Comments / 9

Related
KOLD-TV

Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’

Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Ticket-splitters could play key role in battleground states

Ticket-splitters are poised to play a pivotal role in a handful of key battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where signs are growing that voters may be willing to cross party lines for certain candidates. In Georgia, where voters will choose their next governor and U.S. senator next week, polling...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Grassley up by 12 points in reelection bid: poll

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is leading his Democratic challenger Mike Franken by 12 points, according to a new poll. A survey released Saturday from the Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll showed the incumbent ahead with 53 percent to Franken’s 41 percent among Iowans who say they’ll definitely vote or have already voted.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Georgia early voting shatters record

Georgia voters have broken midterm records for early voting, with more than 2.5 million in-person and absentee ballots cast as of Friday, Georgia’s secretary of state announced Saturday. The state saw record first-day midterm turnout when early voting opened last month, nearly twice the turnout on the first day...
GEORGIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Pompeo tweets support for DeSantis after Trump chides governor

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted support for fellow rumored 2024 GOP contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after former President Trump nicknamed him “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a Saturday rally. “Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for...
FLORIDA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

751K+
Followers
87K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy