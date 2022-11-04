ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Russell Believes F1 Can Thrive in America With Good Racing

“It’s four in the afternoon, and I’m in the middle of a nightclub,” Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell laughed, admiring the impressive gold paneling just behind him — an obvious sign of the wealth and party atmosphere that will be accompanying 2023's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz admits to ‘reinventing himself’ to keep pace with Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz admits he’s had to “reinvent himself” as a driver this season in order to challenge Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard is 53 points behind Leclerc with two races to go but has raced at the front of the pack for the first time in his career, in a Ferrari car capable of race wins after a change of the regulations this season. While Sainz has grasped his first pole position and Grand Prix victory at Silverstone in July, recent DNFs in Japan and Austin have seen the 28-year-old drop below Lewis Hamilton to sixth in the...
American Logan Sargeant Tabbed for Formula One Seat in 2023 Featured

Formula 1 has experienced tremendous growth globally, especially in the United States, over the last 5 years. The organization is desperate to tap into the vast American market but they’ve been missing the biggest component to American commercial success: a home-grown driver. Until now. On Sunday, Williams Racing announced that American Logan Sargeant will join the team in 2023.
PREMA – The Mercedes of the F1 Feeder Series

Since their inception in 1984, the PREMA have endured a dominance in the feeder series that is akin to Mercedes’ in F1. In 1990, PREMA Powertrain made their introduction into Formula 2, Formula 3, and many other young feeder series’. Since then, both the team and their drivers have endured countless successes and championships. Their dominance in the feeder series is akin to the dominance that Mercedes-AMG Petronus had in Formula 1 between 2014 – 2021 (winning seven Drivers Championships and eight Team Championships in a row).
Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to F1 paddock ahead of cost-cap findings

As much as last year’s unparalleled spectacle in an F1 season for the ages was characterised by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fierce battles on track, accusations and rebuttals in the paddock from the bosses at centre-stage made for narratives equally as engrossing as all the action on the road. Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were at each other’s throats essentially from Silverstone last July all the way to Abu Dhabi and the controversy that concluded the 2021 melodrama. War of words, bordering on trash talk, epitomised the high-stake nature of what was at play as Red Bull...
Max Verstappen criticises sprint race concept ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has criticised the sprint race concept ahead of the final Saturday dash of the season this weekend in Brazil. The two-time world champion won both sprints in Imola and Austria earlier this season, as well as the first ever sprint race at Silverstone last year. But despite his successes, the Red Bull star believes the fact that the finishing order in Saturday’s 100km dash sets up the grid for the grand prix on Sunday results in drivers unwilling to take risks. “Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay...
Bagnaia is 1st Italian to win MotoGP title since Rossi in 09

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Francesco Bagnaia finished ninth in the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first Italian MotoGP champion since Valentino Rossi in 2009. Spaniard Alex Rins won the race in Valencia, while Fabio Quartararo was fourth to finish 17 points behind Bagnaia after blowing a big lead from early in the season.
Djokovic destroys Musetti in Paris and proves he deserves spot at 2022 ATP Finals

Without a doubt, Novak Djokovic is one of the best players on the ATP Tour at the moment, but despite his incredible form, he's ranked 7th in the ATP Rankings. That's due to variety of reasons, but mostly because of a low number of events played by the Serbian in 2022. However, Novak Djokovic won his 19th consecutive ATP match by beating Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Paris Masters and also proved that he deserves to finish in Top 8 of the ATP Rankings this year.
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10

Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
Carlos Sainz: Ferrari driver 'had to reinvent myself' to challenge Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz is talking about reinvention; about reconfiguring his entire approach to driving to try to get on terms with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc this year. The 28-year-old Spaniard has had a breakthrough season - taking his first pole position and his first win - but the big concern for this thoughtful perfectionist has been that for a long time in 2022 he struggled to meet his own high standards.
Sabalenka Stuns Swiatek, Faces Garcia for WTA Finals Title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended world No....
