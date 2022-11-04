Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbags to prepare for potential weather impacts
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Flagler County will start sandbag operations on the barrier island on Monday. “Hurricane Ian has significantly impacted our Atlantic Coast dune system,” said Jonathan Lord, emergency management director. “We...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County to distribute sandbags Monday ahead of storm
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening two sandbag distribution locations. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the Intracoastal Waterway will see...
click orlando
Volusia County officials urge residents to stay off beaches ahead of potential tropical system
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents stay off of the beaches the remainder of the weekend and throughout next week ahead of a potential tropical system. Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Unincorporated residents urged to have storm debris out for collection by Nov. 9
Volusia County is working to complete storm debris removal, and all residents in the unincorporated areas and on. county roads are advised to get their storm debris out for final pickup by Wednesday, Nov. 9. Residents must separate vegetative debris from bagged debris and construction and demolition debris. The collection...
flaglerlive.com
Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless
It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
fox35orlando.com
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
WESH
Tropical disturbance to bring rough weather to hurricane-torn Central Florida coasts
The storm system heading for Florida has residents and leaders in Flagler and Volusia counties more than concerned. Emergency operations leaders say the system, a nor-easter, is expected to bring wind, rain and big surf. They don't expect flooding rain, so that's a relief for areas inland. The most significant impact will no doubt be along the battered oceanfront.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
WESH
Several people injured in Orange County crash, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a crash left several people hurt Sunday night. The crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had moderate injuries,...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
iheart.com
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
A Florida man is accused of opening fire in a home as young children hid under blankets. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, got into an argument with his girlfriend and began to remove his belongings from the home early Friday (November 4) morning. They...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: How Florida prosecutors used forensic science in Tommie Lee Andrews' case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the kind of science that’s generated spectacular headlines in recent years: DNA solves cold case murder, DNA proves wrong man convicted and jailed, DNA proves family is related to royalty or one of our founding fathers. And certainly, DNA is routine in...
WESH
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash
LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
mynews13.com
Recovery assistance opened for Daytona Beach residents and owners
Daytona Beach city commissioners announced on Wednesday, November 2, that they plan to allocate $2.5 million to help residents and business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian. Locals said the money will be best used for repairs. The money would come from FEMA Recovery Assistance grant funds and could help residents...
WESH
Convicted killer confesses to murder in Daytona Beach woman's 1991 disappearance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 has obtained new documents in the cold case homicide of a Daytona Beach woman back in 1991. Michael Townson is being held without bond in Volusia County. He's already in the Florida state prison system serving life for the murder of a Brevard County woman.
WESH
Seminole County officials hold news conference on Subtropical Storm Nicole
Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning as Subtropical Storm Nicole creeps closer to Florida. Alan Harris, chief administrator for the Office of Emergency Management, gave updates on storm preparedness, sandbag operations, current flooding levels, assistance programs and potential impacts of debris collection. A tropical...
