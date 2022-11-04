ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Flagler County to distribute sandbags Monday ahead of storm

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening two sandbag distribution locations. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the Intracoastal Waterway will see...
Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless

It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
Several people injured in Orange County crash, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a crash left several people hurt Sunday night. The crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had moderate injuries,...
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash

LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
Recovery assistance opened for Daytona Beach residents and owners

Daytona Beach city commissioners announced on Wednesday, November 2, that they plan to allocate $2.5 million to help residents and business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian. Locals said the money will be best used for repairs. The money would come from FEMA Recovery Assistance grant funds and could help residents...
Seminole County officials hold news conference on Subtropical Storm Nicole

Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning as Subtropical Storm Nicole creeps closer to Florida. Alan Harris, chief administrator for the Office of Emergency Management, gave updates on storm preparedness, sandbag operations, current flooding levels, assistance programs and potential impacts of debris collection. A tropical...
