A racehorse known at this time last year by only his handlers and the sport’s most ardent supporters announced his presence to anyone still not paying attention Saturday by easily outdistancing a field of seven challengers to win the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in front of a sellout crowd at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.
Transcript: Chandler Smith and Ty Majeski Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll continue with questions. Q. Chandler, this chapter comes to a close for you at KBM in the Truck Series. I'm curious what your emotions are after a night like this, especially as close as you guys came late?. CHANDLER SMITH: Yeah, I mean, not happy or anything...
Thoroughbred's best (Matt Stone-USA TODAY Sports) The Breeders' Cup was conducted over two days at Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky. It produced one of the sweetest stories in all of sports when Cody's Wish won the Dirt Mile. And one of the greats of the sport, Flightline, romped in the $6,000,000 Classic.Breeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Michael Clevenger-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Michael Clevenger and Erik Mohn-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup Pat McDonogh-USA TODAY NETWORKBreeders' Cup Michael Clevenger-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup : Michael Clevenger and Erik Mohn-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Breeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Breeders' Cup (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)11
Two days before the rest of America turns back the clock, Donny Schatz did so on Friday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars champion pulled off a throwback performance at one of his best tracks on the Outlaw circuit. Schatz won his heat race, won the Dash and led every lap of the feature en route to a convincing triumph at the World of Outlaws World Finals.
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. We'll go straight to questions. Q. There was never a doubt in your mind; what was it like during the race? You pretty much dominated. JOEY LOGANO: Yeah,...
One week after igniting a maelstrom of controversy with his brutish tactics at Martinsville Speedway, Ty Gibbs held off charging Noah Gragson to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race and the series title that goes with it. Starting from the pole, Gibbs won the first and second stages...
Joey Logano won his second Cup Series championship with his victory today at Phoenix. The win is his fourth of the season and fifth overall counting the Clash at the Coliseum. Logano becomes the second Ford driver to win more than one title, joining David Pearson (1968-69). The win today...
Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
Transcript: David Wilson Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by David Wilson, the president of TRD and the winning OEM for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship. We'll go right to questions. Q. From Martinsville Saturday night to today, what have you seen out of Ty Gibbs?. DAVID WILSON: Well, it's obviously been...
Three Toyota Tundras battled within the Championship 4 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway. Ben Rhodes (second) and Chandler Smith (third) battled to the checkered flag, but would come up just short of the championship to Zane Smith. Ty Majeski also battled for the championship, but a late-race accident put him to the 20th position at the conclusion of the race. Corey Heim (seventh) clinched the Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.
Zane Smith won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship behind the wheel of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150. The championship is the first for Front Row Motorsports in any NASCAR series. Smith has now finished 2nd, 2nd and 1st in the last three seasons. Smith is...
In a wide-ranging hour-long question and answer session Friday morning at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell addressed the media, delivering an upbeat update on the state of the sport and addressing issues from scheduling, leadership, diversity and the status of the Next Gen car heading into the 2023 season, which marks the sport’s 75th anniversary.
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by Ross Chastain. Q. Ross, I was wondering if first you could describe what happened there with the 9 car on that one restart, but also just the emotions of going through this championship race and coming so close. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, the emotions...
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Joey Logano took the first step toward a second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Saturday afternoon by winning the pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Logano navigated the one-mile Phoenix Raceway in...
