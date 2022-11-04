ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best images from Breeders’ Cup 2022 at Keeneland

Thoroughbred's best (Matt Stone-USA TODAY Sports) The Breeders' Cup was conducted over two days at Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky. It produced one of the sweetest stories in all of sports when Cody's Wish won the Dirt Mile. And one of the greats of the sport, Flightline, romped in the $6,000,000 Classic.Breeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Michael Clevenger-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Michael Clevenger and Erik Mohn-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup Pat McDonogh-USA TODAY NETWORKBreeders' Cup Michael Clevenger-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup Matt Stone-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup : Michael Clevenger and Erik Mohn-USA TODAY SportsBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Breeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup USATBreeders' Cup (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Breeders' Cup (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)11
KENTUCKY STATE
Speedway Digest

Schatz Serves Up Another ​​​World Of Outlaws World Finals Victory

Two days before the rest of America turns back the clock, Donny Schatz did so on Friday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars champion pulled off a throwback performance at one of his best tracks on the Outlaw circuit. Schatz won his heat race, won the Dash and led every lap of the feature en route to a convincing triumph at the World of Outlaws World Finals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Ty Gibbs holds off Noah Gragson for NASCAR Xfinity Series title

One week after igniting a maelstrom of controversy with his brutish tactics at Martinsville Speedway, Ty Gibbs held off charging Noah Gragson to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race and the series title that goes with it. Starting from the pole, Gibbs won the first and second stages...
Speedway Digest

Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
Speedway Digest

Transcript: David Wilson Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by David Wilson, the president of TRD and the winning OEM for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship. We'll go right to questions. Q. From Martinsville Saturday night to today, what have you seen out of Ty Gibbs?. DAVID WILSON: Well, it's obviously been...
Speedway Digest

Rhodes and Majeski Take Top-Three Finishes at Season Finale

Three Toyota Tundras battled within the Championship 4 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway. Ben Rhodes (second) and Chandler Smith (third) battled to the checkered flag, but would come up just short of the championship to Zane Smith. Ty Majeski also battled for the championship, but a late-race accident put him to the 20th position at the conclusion of the race. Corey Heim (seventh) clinched the Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

NASCAR leadership optimistic about the future of the sport

In a wide-ranging hour-long question and answer session Friday morning at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell addressed the media, delivering an upbeat update on the state of the sport and addressing issues from scheduling, leadership, diversity and the status of the Next Gen car heading into the 2023 season, which marks the sport’s 75th anniversary.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Saturday Championship 4 Notebook

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Joey Logano took the first step toward a second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Saturday afternoon by winning the pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Logano navigated the one-mile Phoenix Raceway in...
ARIZONA STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy