Carscoops
Porsche Boxster GT1 By Vale Automotive Will Be 2 Feet Wider Than Stock
UK-based tuner Vale Automotive has nearly completed the first example of the Porsche Boxster GT1, one year after presenting the first renderings. The visual update for the first-gen Boxster is inspired by the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, bringing hypercar styling cues, a fixed roof, and a significant increase in the width of the car.
Hennessey Just Gave the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 a Beastly 1,204 Horses
Only Hennessey Performance Engineering could look at the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and see a car that needs more power. The Texas-based tuner has just announced the over-the-top Venom 1200 Mustang GT500. The upgrade package, which includes a slew of powertrain modifications, doesn’t just boost performance a little—it boosts it by over 400 horses. The “standard” Shelby GT500 is a beast, plain and simple. It’s the current-generation Mustang that comes closest to recapturing the nameplate’s 1960s glory days. It’s powered by a 5.2-liter cross plane-crank V-8 equipped with a 2.7-liter supercharger that can generate a truly impressive 760 hp and 625 ft...
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Hoonigan's Honda Ridgeline IndyTruck Nears Completion With Acura NSX Suspension And Custom Fabrication
If you're a keen follower of all things Hoonigan, you're undoubtedly aware of the Honda IndyTruck project. But, if you're not, allow us to fill you in. The team has challenged itself to build a Honda Ridgeline powered by a 700-horsepower V6 engine from an IndyCar racer. As you'd expect, fitting a truck with this powerplant came with plenty of challenges, but the Hoonigan crew is pulling it off.
Top Speed
One Of the Final Ford Escort RS Cosworths Is Up For Sale
Ford unveiled the Escort in 1968 and kept it in production until 2000, with over 4.1 million Escorts sold. The Escort was the bestselling car in Britain, especially during the 1980s and 1990s. The fifth generation that arrived in 1990 brought about the RS Cosworth - a rally version designed to qualify as a Group A car for the World Rally Championship. The racer enjoyed big success during 1993 and 1998, so Ford decided to also offer a road-going version of the RS Cosworth. It was built in very limited numbers in three different variations: Motorsport/Roadsport, Standard, and Lux (Luxury). Ford ended production in January 1996, but it still had hardware left for two more vehicles. One of the two units left can now be yours thanks to CollectingCars.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
techeblog.com
Ferrari 288 GTO Hommage Concept Pays Tribute to the Original, Could Have Hybrid Powertrain
Game concept designer Zhiheng Guo wanted to pay tribute to an iconic Italian supercar, and so he came up with the Ferrari 288 GTO Hommage. The original was basically a homologation of the Ferrari 308 GTB and designated to compete in the new 1982 Group B Circuit Race series. Power came from a twin-turbocharged 2.9L V8 making 395 hp and 366 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World
It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Books Are Back Open As First Cars Arrive to Customers
ChevroletRick Hendrick is getting his car for his Corvette dungeon, and regular people are getting their Z06s built earlier.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
Honda Won't Build Fake Manuals For Its EV Models
Electric vehicles are well-known for blistering acceleration. The maximum torque is delivered from 1 rpm, and the power isn't transferred to the wheels via anything as rudimentary as a gearbox. It's just a constant delivery of copious amounts of torque. But the above is also one of the criticisms often...
Porsche's $12,000 Soundbar Is Made From A 911 GT3's Exhaust System
If your love for all things car-related spills into your home, you will have undoubtedly amassed a collection of motoring-related knick-knacks and accessories. If you've got a penchant for Porsche, the company's latest toy is a must-have. This 911 Soundbar 2.0 has been created with the original exhaust system of a 911 GT3 and will add some flair to your lounge or TV room - much to your partner's chagrin.
Wolfspeed Helps Jaguar Land Rover To Fight The Next Car Chip Shortage
Jaguar Land Rover, like so many others, was almost wholly defenseless when semiconductors began to dry up due to shifts in consumer demands, the pandemic, and many factors we won't get into here. However, "fool me once," as they say, and Jaguar Land Rover seems to ascribe to that turn...
RUMOR: Honda Prelude EV To Return To Fight Toyota GR86
Honda is bolstering its electric lineup, and pretty soon, the Honda Prologue won't be the only electric Honda with a name that's a synonym for "introduction." According to Japanese sources, the Honda Prelude could return to the brand's lineup after a decades-long hiatus. However, it won't be for some time,...
Road & Track
Ford Will Now Sell You a VanLife-Ready Transit Straight From the Factory
The biggest hurdle to taking a van on adventures across the country is the prep. Most normal vans aren't built to accept a vastly modified interior with beds, refrigerators, lighting, and other upgrades, meaning they require a lot of modifications. Ford is helping to alleviate some of that prep time by offering a Transit van built to accept VanLife mods straight from the factory.
GMC Hummer EV Inspires New $4,000 Electric Bike
To call the GMC Hummer EV Pickup a success would be an understatement. The marriage of chunky styling and electric power has caused a stir quite a stir, and even A-list celebrities want to be seen rolling around in one. This strong image has also resulted in a partnership with Call Of Dutyand now, the electric truck has even inspired an e-bike.
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
Ford Says An Electric F-150 Raptor Is Not A Good Idea
According to Ford, the 2023 F-150 Lightning with the Extended Range Battery can reach 60 mph in less than four seconds. That makes it the fastest F-150 in the range, beating both the standard Raptor and the recently-launched supercharged V8-powered Raptor R. But even though Ford's electric powertrain provides blistering...
CarBuzz.com
