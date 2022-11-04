Ford unveiled the Escort in 1968 and kept it in production until 2000, with over 4.1 million Escorts sold. The Escort was the bestselling car in Britain, especially during the 1980s and 1990s. The fifth generation that arrived in 1990 brought about the RS Cosworth - a rally version designed to qualify as a Group A car for the World Rally Championship. The racer enjoyed big success during 1993 and 1998, so Ford decided to also offer a road-going version of the RS Cosworth. It was built in very limited numbers in three different variations: Motorsport/Roadsport, Standard, and Lux (Luxury). Ford ended production in January 1996, but it still had hardware left for two more vehicles. One of the two units left can now be yours thanks to CollectingCars.

3 DAYS AGO