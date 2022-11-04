The Hill’s 12:30 Report — 2024 may kick off earlier than expected

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

I hope you weren’t excited for 2023 because we’re skipping straight to 2024 :

Former President Trump has sent his clearest signal yet that he may announce his 2024 presidential run soon after the midterms.

Trump said at a rally in Iowa last night : “I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably. Get ready. That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready.”

How soon are we talking? : Axios’s Jonathan Swan reports that Trump’s team is eyeing Nov. 14 for the potential announcement. I.e. : Six days after the midterms.

Personal tidbit : The Hill’s Brett Samuels points out that Trump’s daughter Tiffany is scheduled to get married at the Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 12.

And in case you didn’t already have 2024 on the mind: One prominent political scientist who has called presidential winners since 1984 tells The Hill’s NotedDC newsletter that the White House is President Biden’s to lose.

It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

🐥 Getting traction

Hurricane Elon makes landfall :

A week after buying Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has begun mass layoffs at the company, reports The Washington Post’s Faiz Siddiqui .

What happened? : “An email went out to the company’s employees late Thursday notifying employees of plans to cut jobs, informing them that by 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday, workers would receive an email with the subject line: ‘Your Role at Twitter.’ Those keeping their jobs would be notified on their company email. Those losing them would be told via their personal email.”

No one is safe, apparently : “Even workers who Musk had pulled into small teams to accelerate the development of new products over the past six days were let go, based on their access to internal systems being revoked. Another employee who spoke under the same condition said they knew of four people who had been pulled into such a team who lost their jobs on Thursday. The employee lost theirs too.”

Read the email sent to employees — and more on what we know about the company layoffs

The Washington Post linked to a tweet from a Twitter employee who was locked out of company emails last night.

SMALL ANECDOTE — HOW SOME EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING THE NEWS :

NBC News’s Ben Collins tweeted : “Talking to a couple of Twitter employees just now who learned they don’t work there anymore when their email stopped working. I have never talked to people more excited to get laid off in my entire life.”

TO PUT THE TWITTER CHANGES INTO PERSPECTIVE :

Rolling Stone’s Nikki McCann Ramírez pointed out : “just so were all clear, Musk is firing half of Twitter’s staff, including huge swaths of their content moderation capability, four days before opening up identity-confirmation-free verification to the whole website which will happen…the day before a national election.”

‘GENERAL MILLS, AUDI AND PFIZER JOIN GROWING LIST OF COMPANIES PAUSING TWITTER ADS’ :

Details From The Wall Street Journal’s Suzanne Vranica and Patience Haggin

📈 News this morning

Coming in hot! :

The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding expectations by economists.

What economists had predicted : A gain of roughly 190,000 jobs added last month

Keep in mind : These are the final job numbers before the midterms.

🗳 On the campaign trail

This is welcomed news if you’re a Republican, anxiety-inducing if you’re a Democrat :

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted its forecast for Senate control this morning toward the GOP.

From Jessica Taylor, the Senate and governors editor for the Cook Political Report: “Taylor noted that Democrats could still see a scenario where they maintain their narrow majority at 50-50 in the Senate, but she said that they believed it’s possible Republicans could pick up as many as three seats on election night.”

The Cook Political Report’s latest forecast

TIDBIT :

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted, “Just asked a Democratic pollster what he’s seeing out there and this is what he sent back.” Screenshot

^ Speaking of Jake Tapper : He will no longer host his prime-time television show after the midterm elections. He will return to hosting “The Lead” at 4 p.m.

📝 In Congress

Bob the builder, can we fix it? Joe the builder. Yes we can! :

“Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday called for a broad bipartisan deal to protect the solvency of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, popular programs that face serious funding issues over the next few decades.”

Manchin told Fortune’s Alan Murray at a CEO conference : “You’re going to get your financial house in order. We cannot live with this crippling debt.”

More on Manchin’s reasoning

🦠 Latest with COVID

Btw, the federal government will stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments soon :

The federal government is expected to shift costs for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments onto the American public in the coming months.

The problem : “Experts say most Americans are not aware that this will happen and will be in for a major case of sticker shock. They warn without additional protections or funding, the transition to commercialized treatments and preventive services will lead to health barriers.”

What to expect : “Instead of free access to tests and treatments like Paxlovid, insurance companies and manufacturers will set the price. The days of free, easily accessible COVID-19 tests will also likely end. Private insurance may not cover over-the-counter tests anymore, and patients may need a prescription first for a PCR test.”

What about vaccines? : “Vaccines will still be free to people with private insurance, though the cost will likely be reflected in premiums. Even with insurance, patients will likely see costs if they go to an out-of-network provider.”

^ But that leaves out uninsured or underinsured Americans.

Why is this happening? : The end of the U.S. government’s public health emergency is a big reason. The Biden administration extended it for another 90 days in October, but that will probably be the last extension. Biden has been urging Congress to appropriate money to continue funding vaccines and treatments, but that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel breaks down what we know about the upcoming changes

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 97.6 million

Death toll: 1,068,667

Current hospitalizations: 20,829

Shots administered: 640 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.5 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

📱 Notable tweets

This is an adorable mug :

CNN’s Joanna Preston tweeted a video clip of Anderson Cooper complimenting Kaitlan Collins ’ mug featuring presidential pets. Watch the clip

I love the show, but I just … don’t understand the appeal :

NBC’s “Today” tweeted, “You can book a one-night stay at a replica set of ‘The Office’ for just $20.05. Reservations open November 16.” Photos and details

This is spot-on :

CBS News’s Kathryn Watson tweeted, “2022 emails, summarized.” Screenshot

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in San Diego and Chicago. On Friday. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

4:15 p.m. : Biden leaves San Diego and flies to Chicago.

: leaves San Diego and flies to Chicago. 5:15 p.m. : Harris participates in virtual political events for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo .

: participates in virtual political events for Sen. (D-Ga.), Iowa gubernatorial candidate and Harris County Judge . 8:30 p.m. : Biden participates in a political reception in Chicago.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

2:45 p.m. : Biden delivers remarks at an American technology company that will benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act. Livestream

: delivers remarks at an American technology company that will benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act. 6 p.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gaggles with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream

🍭🍫🍬 In lighter news

Today is National Candy Day !

If you’re hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets :

The singer added eight more shows to her upcoming tour, “The Eras.” Tour dates

And to remind you that it’s not all fun and games being a puppy, here’s a tough day for a dog-in-training.

