Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Political analyst says gender doesn't determine a particular view point on Kentucky abortion issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky abortion rights are up for a vote in the midterm election. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add language to Kentucky's constitution that would prohibit state funding or the protection of abortions. A "yes" vote means you are in favor of limiting abortions, and a "no" vote means the constitution would stay the same.
wchstv.com
Kentucky: What to expect on election night
KENTUCKY (AP) — Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold...
WCPO
How Amendment 2 could change future abortion access in Kentucky
LEX 18 — Voters will soon have a say in the future of abortion access in Kentucky. They will be able to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November's election. The amendment asks voters if they want to put this sentence into the state constitution: "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
WLKY.com
Democratic senatorial nominee Charles Booker travels the state urging voters to go to the polls
Ky. — U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Charles Booker has been traveling across Kentucky for the past two days urging voters to head to the polls. He started the day in Pikeville and returned home to Louisville Saturday night to meet with supporters near the early voting location at the Expo Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
In Kentucky, conservatives warn of 'Roe v. Wade 2.0'
Kentucky progressives are hoping for a repeat of Kansas’ upset vote on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Kahlil Batshon, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Kahlil Batshon, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. What are the biggest issues facing your district?. How can metro...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Isaac Thacker, candidate for Louisville mayor
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. How do you plan to address violent crime in the city? (Detail top 3 priorities) How would you work...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday. Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting
Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
wufe967.com
What to expect in the Kentucky elections, a state that has become increasingly Republican since 2016
Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Clerk candidate Tina Ward-Pugh takes advantage of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Clerk candidate Tina Ward-Pugh took advantage of early voting, casting her ballot at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Saturday afternoon. The democratic candidate, who previously served on Metro Council, urged all Kentuckians to do the same on Election Day. "If everybody would...
College Heights Herald
Kentucky voters to decide amendment on right to abortion
This November, Kentucky voters will approve or reject an amendment to the state constitution regarding protection for abortion. Constitutional Amendment 2 will ask if voters want to add this sentence to the constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
WHAS 11
'It's important that I share knowledge': Retired Kentucky representative reflects on his history, legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a retired Kentucky representative and community leader reflected on his history and culture. Reginald Meeks is known for serving Dist. 42, which covers west Louisville. He represented the district for more than 20 years. He also takes pride in...
WLKY.com
Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution
FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
spectrumnews1.com
How guns could play a role in how some vote on Tuesday
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Brad Walden has grown up with guns around, learning how to shoot at around 8 or 9 years old. “We went to high school and we carried guns on our gun racks and parked our trucks. Nobody ever killed anybody,” Walden said. The Gun Violence...
WLKY.com
Reverse parade honors veterans in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A reverse parade was set up at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Saturday. Military branches and veteran organizations had displays including planes and trucks set up for people to visit and pay their respects. This year's parade was special because participants spent time talking with each...
wdrb.com
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
WBKO
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
Comments / 1