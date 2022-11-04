LEX 18 — Voters will soon have a say in the future of abortion access in Kentucky. They will be able to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November's election. The amendment asks voters if they want to put this sentence into the state constitution: "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO