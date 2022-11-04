ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wchstv.com

Kentucky: What to expect on election night

KENTUCKY (AP) — Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold...
WCPO

How Amendment 2 could change future abortion access in Kentucky

LEX 18 — Voters will soon have a say in the future of abortion access in Kentucky. They will be able to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November's election. The amendment asks voters if they want to put this sentence into the state constitution: "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
wpsdlocal6.com

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting

Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
College Heights Herald

Kentucky voters to decide amendment on right to abortion

This November, Kentucky voters will approve or reject an amendment to the state constitution regarding protection for abortion. Constitutional Amendment 2 will ask if voters want to add this sentence to the constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
WLKY.com

Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
spectrumnews1.com

How guns could play a role in how some vote on Tuesday

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Brad Walden has grown up with guns around, learning how to shoot at around 8 or 9 years old. “We went to high school and we carried guns on our gun racks and parked our trucks. Nobody ever killed anybody,” Walden said. The Gun Violence...
WLKY.com

Reverse parade honors veterans in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A reverse parade was set up at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Saturday. Military branches and veteran organizations had displays including planes and trucks set up for people to visit and pay their respects. This year's parade was special because participants spent time talking with each...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
LA GRANGE, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
