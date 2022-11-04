Read full article on original website
Davenport Reigns In Spectacular World Of Outlaws World Finals Finale
Jonathan Davenport didn’t wear a cape in Saturday’s World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models feature at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, but the driver known as “Superman” put on a performance befitting a superhero. Davenport captured the World of Outlaws World Finals nightcap on...
Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs to miss NASCAR Cup finale due to family emergency
Ty Gibbs won’t race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix due to a family emergency. Gibbs, 20, won the second-tier Xfinity Series title on Saturday while driving for his grandfather’s Joe Gibbs Racing team. He’s been driving in the Cup Series as a substitute for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing as Busch has missed the second half of the season because of a concussion he suffered at Pocono this summer.
Schatz Serves Up Another World Of Outlaws World Finals Victory
Two days before the rest of America turns back the clock, Donny Schatz did so on Friday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars champion pulled off a throwback performance at one of his best tracks on the Outlaw circuit. Schatz won his heat race, won the Dash and led every lap of the feature en route to a convincing triumph at the World of Outlaws World Finals.
34th Annual Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Plans 2023 Season at Grandview Speedway
It’s full speed ahead for the Grandview Speedway and the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series in 2023. The wildly popular Grandview High Banks will again be home to the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series that will launch its’ thirty-fourth season at the one third mile track on the Hill.
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix
Champion: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) SHR Race Finish:. ● Chase Briscoe (Started 3rd, Finished 4th / Running, completed 312 of 312 laps)
Sporting News
NASCAR championship prize money: How much does the Cup Series winner make in 2022?
It's time to break the bank. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of the most unpredictable one in recent memory. With 19 different racers nabbing the checkered flag, there has been as much parity in stock car racing's top division as one could hope for. Now, the...
Autoweek.com
Ty Gibbs Is Not Exactly Mr. Popular in NASCAR Xfinity Paddock
Ty Gibbs is one of the 4 drivers who will race for the NASCAR Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix. On the final of a third overtime attempt last week in a race at Martinsville, Gibbs was running second on the final lap before he punted leader Brandon Jones out of the way to take over the top spot.
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver
The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He'll also enter about five Cup races.
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Autoweek.com
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
Transcript: Chandler Smith and Ty Majeski Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll continue with questions. Q. Chandler, this chapter comes to a close for you at KBM in the Truck Series. I'm curious what your emotions are after a night like this, especially as close as you guys came late?. CHANDLER SMITH: Yeah, I mean, not happy or anything...
Toyota Statement on Coy Gibbs
Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition. Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family.
Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish, their 13th top-20 of the year, as their Ford teammate Joey Logano won both the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the 2022 Cup Series championship. It was the second Cup title for...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Drives F-150 to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship
Zane Smith won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship behind the wheel of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150. The championship is the first for Front Row Motorsports in any NASCAR series. Smith has now finished 2nd, 2nd and 1st in the last three seasons. Smith is...
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
NASCAR: 3 long streaks snapped as 2022 season ends
Three drivers who had owned win streaks of five or more seasons went winless throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Of the 32 drivers who competed full-time throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, 19 found victory lane at some point throughout the 36-race calendar. Nine of those 19 drivers did not win any races during the 2021 season, including five who had never previously won.
Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix
As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale. It was the second-straight week – and...
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Transcript: Josh Berry Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined by Josh Berry. We'll go straight to questions. Q. Josh, can you kind of explained what happened where you went wide and hit the wall? What happened there?. JOSH BERRY: Yeah, just a tough situation right there. I think the restart before, AJ got to...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Wins Second Cup Championship
Joey Logano won his second Cup Series championship with his victory today at Phoenix. The win is his fourth of the season and fifth overall counting the Clash at the Coliseum. Logano becomes the second Ford driver to win more than one title, joining David Pearson (1968-69). The win today...
