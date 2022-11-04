ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs to miss NASCAR Cup finale due to family emergency

Ty Gibbs won’t race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix due to a family emergency. Gibbs, 20, won the second-tier Xfinity Series title on Saturday while driving for his grandfather’s Joe Gibbs Racing team. He’s been driving in the Cup Series as a substitute for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing as Busch has missed the second half of the season because of a concussion he suffered at Pocono this summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Schatz Serves Up Another ​​​World Of Outlaws World Finals Victory

Two days before the rest of America turns back the clock, Donny Schatz did so on Friday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars champion pulled off a throwback performance at one of his best tracks on the Outlaw circuit. Schatz won his heat race, won the Dash and led every lap of the feature en route to a convincing triumph at the World of Outlaws World Finals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoweek.com

Ty Gibbs Is Not Exactly Mr. Popular in NASCAR Xfinity Paddock

Ty Gibbs is one of the 4 drivers who will race for the NASCAR Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix. On the final of a third overtime attempt last week in a race at Martinsville, Gibbs was running second on the final lap before he punted leader Brandon Jones out of the way to take over the top spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Toyota Statement on Coy Gibbs

Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition. Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family.
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish, their 13th top-20 of the year, as their Ford teammate Joey Logano won both the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the 2022 Cup Series championship. It was the second Cup title for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 long streaks snapped as 2022 season ends

Three drivers who had owned win streaks of five or more seasons went winless throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Of the 32 drivers who competed full-time throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, 19 found victory lane at some point throughout the 36-race calendar. Nine of those 19 drivers did not win any races during the 2021 season, including five who had never previously won.
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix

As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale. It was the second-straight week – and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

