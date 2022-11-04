Former Florida Teacher, Theme Park Employee Gets 10 Years Trying To Meet Child For Sex

53-year-old Dennis Lee Line

A former high school teacher and theme park employee, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to coerce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

A federal jury found 53-year-old Dennis Lee Line of Winter Springs, guilty on August 11, 2022.

According to evidence admitted during trial, Line, Line, who most recently taught at Oviedo High School for 18 years (ending in 2019), met who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on a dating app on February 9, 2022.

Later that day, the 15-year-old girl and Line began sending text messages to each other.

In the text messages, Line initiated a discussion about sex and meeting later that night so that he could teach her about sex and perform oral sex on her.

Line agreed to meet the 15-year-old girl in Orange County after he left his job at a theme park.

Unbeknownst to Line, the 15-year-old girl was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Line was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location.

This case was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orlando Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

