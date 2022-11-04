Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
At least One Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Gwinnett Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened just east of Bethesda Church Road. Authorities said the crash happened when an eastbound car sideswiped another and continued to drive across the median. The car then struck another traveling westbound.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened when a car traveling eastbound sideswiped another and then proceeded to drive across the median where the vehicle struck another car traveling westbound. The driver of the...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
1 dead in five-car crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say one person is dead after a crash involving five cars. Police tweeted out early Sunday morning that the crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway westbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One death was reported, but there...
fox5atlanta.com
One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced. Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
Man shot, killed in roadway after argument in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after Clayton County police said he shot and killed a man near the Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road intersection Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the incident happened just before...
Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
cobbcountycourier.com
Self-described gang member sentenced to 15 years for shoot-out in Powder Springs
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 10 of those years to be served in custody, for a March 9 shootout in Powder Springs. Taviair Dye was found guilty by a Cobb County jury on October 21 of aggravated assault and violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer
CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief. "My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died. He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say is connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday. Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia. Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers...
fox5atlanta.com
Man allegedly texted he 'always shoots first' after opening fire at rival gang members, Cobb DA says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors said a Cobb County jury found a man guilty of shooting at members of a rival gang. The Cobb County District Attorney's office said Taviair Dye received a 15-year sentence with 10 in custody after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 3-vehicle crash Friday night in Walton County sends 1 driver to the hospital, 1 to jail
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 5, 2022) – A 3-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night sends one driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another to jail for driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC Ethan Smith, Vehicle 1, a Hyundai Santa Cruz, was traveling...
accesswdun.com
No bond for suspect accused of killing former coach at Gwinnett Co gas station
A Gwinnett County judge denied bond for one of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a gas station on Peachtree Parkway. Alleged gunman Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Bradley Coleman, 29, during an attempted carjacking on July 10. The U.S. Marshals Service helped take Hughley into custody.
Comments / 0