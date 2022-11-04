Saturday night's win over the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats might be the biggest win in Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns career. Not only did it make them bowl-eligible for the first time under Sark, but it also gave the Longhorns their first road win since October of 2021 vs. the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

