ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Here’s what The Herald has published about candidates, issues in the Rock Hill region

By Cliff Harrington
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vwjc_0iyqunyE00

The Herald has written a series of articles in the past month about candidates and issues facing our readers as we approach Election Day.

Here is a compilation of articles that have been published.

The focus has been on a key school bond vote in the region, and what candidates had to say about topics most relevant to the Rock Hill region. Those topics included abortion, the failed panthers project, a controversial school redistricting decision, and growth.

Below is a compilation of links so you can quickly get to the articles as you prepare to cast your ballot:

  • Clover school bond

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/community/article267676677.html

  • Fort Mill School board (12 candidates running to fill 4 seats)

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/politics-government/election/voter-guide/article267211532.html

  • Rock Hill School Board (seven candidates seeking to fill 3 seats)

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/politics-government/election/article267419947.html

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/politics-government/election/article267817947.html

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/politics-government/article267775902.html

  • U.S. 5th Congressional District (Republican incumbent Ralph Norman and Democrat Evangeline Hundley)

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/politics-government/article267894052.html

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/politics-government/election/voter-guide/article267883227.html

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

2022 York County Council District 3 Candidates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Time to focus on York County Council District 3, where Robert Winkler is not seeking another term, so a few face will represent Western York County. Republican Tommy Adkins is up against Democrat Michael Schonfeld. Schonfeld is a business owner with the RideAbility...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

School Board Candidates Offer Final Arguments – in 100 Words or Less

Election Day is near, so we gave school board candidates a final exam: Tell us in 100 words or less why residents should vote for you. Voters will pick four of these 12 candidates to sit on the Fort Mill School Board of Trustees. Below are the brief pitches, in reverse alphabetical order this time.
FORT MILL, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'May get worse before it gets better' | Experts warn political polarization will deepen after election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area political professors are warning that the country's current political polarization will only get worse after Tuesday's midterm election. "I think we are in a pendulum swing right now. I think it may get worse before it gets better. But there's always the hope that the pendulum will swing back," Scott Huffmon, professor of politics at Winthrop University, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
WBTW News13

Honoring Snap, Crackle and Pop of Rock Hill artist’s work

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Huddled in her New York City studio during an isolated COVID-19 summer, an artist delved into the mind of a famous illustrator who lived in Rock Hill more than seven decades ago. Jill Pratzon, art restorer and illustrator, wanted to capture the quirky characters Rock Hill illustrator Vernon Grant created […]
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 5th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
3K+
Followers
89
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy