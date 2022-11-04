ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

pentucketnews.com

The Unsolved Case of the Boy in the Box

The body of a boy between ages four and five was found in a cardboard box in the woods. The body was discovered on February 25, 1957 off the Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The identity of the boy has remained unknown for sixty five years. An autopsy was performed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
howtogeek.com

Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?

The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar

At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
WILMINGTON, DE
thesunpapers.com

Police team with The Beloved Project for collection drive

While pressing homelessness has not greatly affected the township, it has teamed with a local nonprofit to help fight it. The Beloved Project works to stem both homelessness and hunger. Founder Claudine Archer began the program, based in Burlington County, five years ago to provide more long-term solutions to those issues.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive

A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
philadelphiaweekly.com

23 Best Italian Restaurants in Philly: Nonna-Approved Eateries

Everyone likes Italian food! Think of all the mouthwatering Italian classics like gooey lasagne, fluffy ravioli, or creamy, mocha-infused Tiramisu. Philadelphia is renowned for its Italian cuisine whether it’s a fancy date-night place of elegance or a neighborhood red sauce joint. These are the 23 best Italian restaurants in Philly!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA

