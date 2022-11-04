Read full article on original website
Related
pentucketnews.com
The Unsolved Case of the Boy in the Box
The body of a boy between ages four and five was found in a cardboard box in the woods. The body was discovered on February 25, 1957 off the Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The identity of the boy has remained unknown for sixty five years. An autopsy was performed...
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
howtogeek.com
Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?
The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
'Occupied Philadelphia': History comes to life at Revolutionary-era reenactment
The British may no longer occupy Philadelphia, but the sights and sounds of 1777 were on full display this weekend.
This Pa. city’s residents aren’t too crazy about remote work, says study
Some people love the work-from-home-life. Others, not so much. One city in Pennsylvania is among the latter. SIMILAR STORIES: Almost 25% of Philly residents work from home: report. Resume.io set forth on a journey to find which cities in the United States and the United Kingdom have the most negative...
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
4 critical, 5 stable after shooting on Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said. Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in...
At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar
At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote against unionizing, as organizers file union-busting complaint
Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have voted against unionizing, dashing organizers’ hopes that the Northeast Philly location would be the first in the nation to do so. Employees at the store on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night voted 165 to 51 against being represented by Home Depot Workers United.
Cat rescued from subway tracks in Philadelphia
A Philadelphia family has the World Series to thank for the safe return of their cat after the animal was found on the subway tracks.
WDEL 1150AM
Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood
Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
‘A sisterhood built on healing and nature’: How a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness
Three years ago, Brandi Aulston got to thinking about her 2017 trip to Colorado. She had purchased a pair of hiking boots for the trip and, despite her best intentions to start hiking when she returned to Philadelphia, the boots sat collecting dust for two years. When Aulston finally tried...
thesunpapers.com
Police team with The Beloved Project for collection drive
While pressing homelessness has not greatly affected the township, it has teamed with a local nonprofit to help fight it. The Beloved Project works to stem both homelessness and hunger. Founder Claudine Archer began the program, based in Burlington County, five years ago to provide more long-term solutions to those issues.
NBC Philadelphia
Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive
A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
philadelphiaweekly.com
23 Best Italian Restaurants in Philly: Nonna-Approved Eateries
Everyone likes Italian food! Think of all the mouthwatering Italian classics like gooey lasagne, fluffy ravioli, or creamy, mocha-infused Tiramisu. Philadelphia is renowned for its Italian cuisine whether it’s a fancy date-night place of elegance or a neighborhood red sauce joint. These are the 23 best Italian restaurants in Philly!
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Head While Making Music Video In Philadelphia Home: Report
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 14-year-old cousin whom he'd been making a music video with in Philadelphia, according to police and a report by 6abc. The victim's cousin apparently shot him in the temple and nose in a second-floor apartment on the 3100...
Comments / 0