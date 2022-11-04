ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Sparkles in Sequined Alexander McQueen Dress and De Beers Diamonds for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ London Premiere

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elKaT_0iyquPjg00

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Nov. 3, wearing a shimmering tiered black dress by Alexander McQueen .

The dress featured silver sequin embellishments with a wave-like pattern and a high neckline. She accessorized the look with the Ellesmere Treasure High Jewelry Set from De Beers, which included chandelier earrings, a diamond ring and a diamond bracelet. Just last month, De Beers announced Nyong’o as a brand ambassador .

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OgCu_0iyquPjg00
Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere on Nov. 3 in London.

Nyong’o worked with her go-to stylist Micaela Erlanger , who has been her collaborator the ongoing “Black Panther” sequel press tour outfits, dressing her in Burberry, Proenza Schouler and Balmain. Erlanger is also the stylist to Susan Kelechi Watson, Meryl Streep and Diane Kruger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYb0s_0iyquPjg00
Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere on Nov. 3 in London.

For makeup, Nyong’o worked with Nick Barose, who was inspired by game-changing entertainer Josephine Baker. He used Lancôme products, including a touch of green eyeshadow as a nod to her “Black Panther” character Nakia, who wears a lot of green, dark rouge lipstick and lip liner. Nyong’o tapped hairstylist Vernon François to have her hair done in a loc crown.

In addition to her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Nyong’o is in pre-production for “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” The film is part of phase four of Marvel’s cinematic universe. The sequel stars returning cast members Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright, along with newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Cole.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Angela Bassett Holds Court in Purple Moschino Peplum Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant purple dress by Moschino on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” To celebrate reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in the sequel to “Black Panther,” Bassett’s silhouette incorporated a pleated peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, and a pleated peplum hemline with a floor-length skirt. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated with a pair of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
WWD

Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
HelloBeautiful

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Black Enterprise

BBQ Invite Activated: Angelina Jolie Joined Her Black Daughter for Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend

Angelina Jolie was outside for Spelman homecoming weekend and Atlanta Twitter has been cutting up about it. The Academy Award-winning actress was in Atlanta over the weekend to support her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, for her first homecoming as a college student. Jolie was low-key with no paparazzi or entourage while enjoying the festivities with her daughter, HuffPost reported.
ATLANTA, NY
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy