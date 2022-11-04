Lupita Nyong’o Sparkles in Sequined Alexander McQueen Dress and De Beers Diamonds for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ London Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Nov. 3, wearing a shimmering tiered black dress by Alexander McQueen .

The dress featured silver sequin embellishments with a wave-like pattern and a high neckline. She accessorized the look with the Ellesmere Treasure High Jewelry Set from De Beers, which included chandelier earrings, a diamond ring and a diamond bracelet. Just last month, De Beers announced Nyong’o as a brand ambassador .

Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere on Nov. 3 in London.

Nyong’o worked with her go-to stylist Micaela Erlanger , who has been her collaborator the ongoing “Black Panther” sequel press tour outfits, dressing her in Burberry, Proenza Schouler and Balmain. Erlanger is also the stylist to Susan Kelechi Watson, Meryl Streep and Diane Kruger.

For makeup, Nyong’o worked with Nick Barose, who was inspired by game-changing entertainer Josephine Baker. He used Lancôme products, including a touch of green eyeshadow as a nod to her “Black Panther” character Nakia, who wears a lot of green, dark rouge lipstick and lip liner. Nyong’o tapped hairstylist Vernon François to have her hair done in a loc crown.

In addition to her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Nyong’o is in pre-production for “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” The film is part of phase four of Marvel’s cinematic universe. The sequel stars returning cast members Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright, along with newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Cole.