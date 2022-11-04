Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
kfgo.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
kfgo.com
3 charged in death of homeless Fargo man
FARGO (KFGO) – Three men have been charged in the murder of a homeless Fargo man, whose body was found near the Red River north of Main Avenue last Sunday morning. George Ortiz, 38, is charged with murder. David Reyneros, 25, faces an evidence tampering charge. Ortiz and Reyneros are both from Fargo. 29-year-old Joseph Poitra, who has no permanent address, is charged withy accomplice to murder.
valleynewslive.com
Center Avenue in Moorhead now open!
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a long summer of construction, the City of Moorhead says Center Avenue is now open for through traffic. The project stretched from the Red River to 8th Street. The City says there’s still some finishing work left on traffic signals and landscaping, but planting will happen next spring.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
lakesarearadio.net
Highway 200 Reopens between Mahnomen and Roy Lake
MAHNOMEN (KDLM) – After a lengthy delay, the Twin Lakes Creek bridge along Highway 200 has reopened for traffic. The bridge replacement was originally scheduled to start in mid-May, but was delayed due to high water levels, then delayed again in August due to material delays causing Highway 200 to remain closed between Mahnomen and Roy Lake throughout the summer.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jake Krumm of West Fargo has serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 66th Street...
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire
Authorities in Wilkin County found one person dead Sunday while responding to a major grass fire surrounding two farmsteads near Barnesville. The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said responders were called to 130th Street and Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on reports of an "out of control" grass fire near a home.
fergusnow.com
Henning Man Facing Charges After Clay County Pursuit
(Clay County, MN) — A Henning man is facing charges after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Clay County. Authorities say a Clay County deputy pulled a vehicle over on 90th Avenue North at Second Street, but the driver took off and led a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
valleynewslive.com
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
kfgo.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
fox9.com
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
willmarradio.com
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
