Andy Kim is without a doubt the most honest politicians on the planet look at his record he had been working more than any of his colleagues. Andy is the man VOTE ANDY KIM!!!
Andy Kim is a Pelosi meat puppet. He was supposed to be an expert in military intelligence but where was he with advice for the disastrous retreat? Where has he been on border security and out of control spending on illegals. He has been absent without a clue.
Vote for Andy Kim if you care about democracy and your right to choose what decisions you make for your own body. If you choose autocracy over democracy vote for the other guy. The only policy Trump has is how many lies he can tell in a day.
Related
Andy Kim comments on Healy’s ‘Mad House’ commercial
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
The MyPillow Guy Has Been Quietly Bankrolling the Election-Denier Movement
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
Lifelong Democrat clergy leader denounces AOC, urges Hispanics to support her opponent: 'We are fed up'
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
Joe Manchin tells CEOs it's 'foolish' for them to give money to political candidates while 'asking nothing in return'
'It's sick': Democratic lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and promoting political violence in the past
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 12