ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
NASDAQ

Gold or Crypto: Which Is the Better Buy?

Don't look now, but the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-is-digital-gold argument is coming back. During the crypto market meltdown, nobody wanted to hear that Bitcoin was digital gold because the price of Bitcoin was tanking. But now that the worst of the crypto market sell-off appears to be behind us, and when the price of Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at about the $20,000 level, traders are once again talking about Bitcoin as a potential safe haven asset.
CBS News

Why you should invest in gold now

Whether you're someone just starting out in their career or a senior with a robust 401(k) or Roth IRA, most financial advisers would recommend having a diversified portfolio of investments. Amid stubborn inflation and a volatile stock market, this makes even more sense. With the forecast for the economy uneven...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
dailycoin.com

CBDC Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Central Bank Digital Currency

The concept of money and spending has been evolving dramatically since the advent of cryptocurrencies. Notably, digital currencies have continued to garner interest while exposing the world to possibilities it never imagined were even conceivable. Interestingly, owing to its entirely decentralized system, cryptocurrency became a honeypot for many, so much...
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Fed Rate Hike Spurs Caution Among Traders

Cryptocurrency prices were off as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive rate hike. Bitcoin was flat at $20,281.88 on Nov. 3, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was off slightly to $1,544.79, while dogecoin slipped 0.2% to $0.130632. Stocks also moved...
bitcoinist.com

USDC Issuer Circle Plans To Pour Investment In Circle Reserve Fund Amid Bearish Market

The USDC issuer has started investing funds into its CRF (Circle Reserve Fund) to ensure that holders can redeem their coins when they want. Many crypto firms faced issues this 2022 due to the market crash. Some downsized, while others filed for bankruptcy. Generally, the entire market felt the impact of the crypto winter, and investors lost billions of capital too.
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
thenewscrypto.com

Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading

The trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management. The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement. One of the top brokerages in the world has launched a revolutionary new product for trading cryptocurrencies. For retail customers, Fidelity Investments is introducing commission-free cryptocurrency trading.
bitcoinist.com

8 Best Crypto Signals Telegram Groups for Inside Tips

Looking for some insight into which cryptocurrencies have the most potential for big returns? In this regard, many investors turn to trading signals for inside tips. This guide will reveal the 8 best crypto signals Telegram groups in the market today. For any investors that aren’t versed in the art...

Comments / 0

Community Policy