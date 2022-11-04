Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
NASDAQ
Gold or Crypto: Which Is the Better Buy?
Don't look now, but the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-is-digital-gold argument is coming back. During the crypto market meltdown, nobody wanted to hear that Bitcoin was digital gold because the price of Bitcoin was tanking. But now that the worst of the crypto market sell-off appears to be behind us, and when the price of Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at about the $20,000 level, traders are once again talking about Bitcoin as a potential safe haven asset.
13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid
These toxic investments could wreak havoc on your portfolio if you aren't careful.
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
Why you should invest in gold now
Whether you're someone just starting out in their career or a senior with a robust 401(k) or Roth IRA, most financial advisers would recommend having a diversified portfolio of investments. Amid stubborn inflation and a volatile stock market, this makes even more sense. With the forecast for the economy uneven...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Cathie Wood’s new ARK Invest venture capital fund features Elon Musk’s Twitter as its biggest holding—and a lot of risk
Cathie Wood has opened a new venture capital fund she is selling to retail investors, and Twitter is its biggest name. Cathie Wood, founder of high-profile ARK Investment Management, is offering retail investors the chance to bet on Elon Musk’s risky $44 billion investment in Twitter. Investors can plow...
Business Insider
Wealthy millennials are getting their money advice from TikTok — and they're pouring cash into crypto
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The crypto market crashed in May...
dailycoin.com
CBDC Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Central Bank Digital Currency
The concept of money and spending has been evolving dramatically since the advent of cryptocurrencies. Notably, digital currencies have continued to garner interest while exposing the world to possibilities it never imagined were even conceivable. Interestingly, owing to its entirely decentralized system, cryptocurrency became a honeypot for many, so much...
Crypto Price Check: Fed Rate Hike Spurs Caution Among Traders
Cryptocurrency prices were off as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive rate hike. Bitcoin was flat at $20,281.88 on Nov. 3, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was off slightly to $1,544.79, while dogecoin slipped 0.2% to $0.130632. Stocks also moved...
bitcoinist.com
USDC Issuer Circle Plans To Pour Investment In Circle Reserve Fund Amid Bearish Market
The USDC issuer has started investing funds into its CRF (Circle Reserve Fund) to ensure that holders can redeem their coins when they want. Many crypto firms faced issues this 2022 due to the market crash. Some downsized, while others filed for bankruptcy. Generally, the entire market felt the impact of the crypto winter, and investors lost billions of capital too.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon Witnesses Sharp Drop in Supply As MATIC Disappears From Exchanges: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm is revealing that blockchain scaling solution Polygon is witnessing a dramatic drop in the supply of MATIC on crypto exchanges even after the token’s explosive rally in the last few days. In a new report, Santiment says the “crowd is piling in” on Polygon as...
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading
The trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management. The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement. One of the top brokerages in the world has launched a revolutionary new product for trading cryptocurrencies. For retail customers, Fidelity Investments is introducing commission-free cryptocurrency trading.
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Crypto Signals Telegram Groups for Inside Tips
Looking for some insight into which cryptocurrencies have the most potential for big returns? In this regard, many investors turn to trading signals for inside tips. This guide will reveal the 8 best crypto signals Telegram groups in the market today. For any investors that aren’t versed in the art...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase’s Stock Jumps After Third Quarter Report Details Crypto Exchange’s Cost-Cutting Measures
Coinbase’s stock price is seeing a small bump after the crypto exchange’s third-quarter shareholder letter indicated the company had cut costs and seen a rise in subscription and services revenue. Coinbase says Q3 was a “mixed quarter” for the company. The top US crypto exchange registered...
Comments / 0