Don't look now, but the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-is-digital-gold argument is coming back. During the crypto market meltdown, nobody wanted to hear that Bitcoin was digital gold because the price of Bitcoin was tanking. But now that the worst of the crypto market sell-off appears to be behind us, and when the price of Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at about the $20,000 level, traders are once again talking about Bitcoin as a potential safe haven asset.

1 DAY AGO