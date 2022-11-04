ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland early risers in higher elevations could see snow mixed with rain Monday

Monday could be a wacky weather day with slight chances of early metro area morning snow mixed with rain, coastal thunderstorms, and plenty of rain for everyone. The National Weather Service says snow levels that are at about 1,000 feet could lower under heavier showers and drop to as low as 500 feet early Monday. But warming temps and dwindling showers should eliminate any low-level snowfall by mid morning.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Heavy rains cause switch to Portland well water

City officials say turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir prompted shift to Columbia South Shore Well Field.The Portland Water Bureau has temporarily switched the city's water supply to the Columbia South Shore Well Field because of turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir caused by recent heavy rains. Turbidity is organic material suspended in the water. Operations Manager Chris Wanner said the transition from Bull Run water to 100% groundwater went smoothly. "It's important that our community members know how incredibly fortunate we are to have two reliable water sources," said Wanner. "It doesn't just happen. It's the result of decades...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

November Events for Portland Families

November 10-13 Multiple shows – tickets required. Join Mickey Mouse and his pals for an interactive adventure to famous Disney destinations — on ice! Expect Ariel, Woody, Simba, and so many other Disney friends from many family favorites. Guests can enhance the show with a character experience with Moana add-on.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy