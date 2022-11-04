City officials say turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir prompted shift to Columbia South Shore Well Field.The Portland Water Bureau has temporarily switched the city's water supply to the Columbia South Shore Well Field because of turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir caused by recent heavy rains. Turbidity is organic material suspended in the water. Operations Manager Chris Wanner said the transition from Bull Run water to 100% groundwater went smoothly. "It's important that our community members know how incredibly fortunate we are to have two reliable water sources," said Wanner. "It doesn't just happen. It's the result of decades...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO