Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland early risers in higher elevations could see snow mixed with rain Monday
Monday could be a wacky weather day with slight chances of early metro area morning snow mixed with rain, coastal thunderstorms, and plenty of rain for everyone. The National Weather Service says snow levels that are at about 1,000 feet could lower under heavier showers and drop to as low as 500 feet early Monday. But warming temps and dwindling showers should eliminate any low-level snowfall by mid morning.
Heavy rains cause switch to Portland well water
City officials say turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir prompted shift to Columbia South Shore Well Field.The Portland Water Bureau has temporarily switched the city's water supply to the Columbia South Shore Well Field because of turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir caused by recent heavy rains. Turbidity is organic material suspended in the water. Operations Manager Chris Wanner said the transition from Bull Run water to 100% groundwater went smoothly. "It's important that our community members know how incredibly fortunate we are to have two reliable water sources," said Wanner. "It doesn't just happen. It's the result of decades...
How much rain will Portland see in the next 24 hours? Here are the odds.
The word is out: It’s raining. But just how much rain will Portland get?
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Stormy conditions wreak havoc across Clackamas County
From Damascus to West Linn, Oregon City and beyond, dangerous road conditions were seen throughout Clackamas County.
Hurricane-force winds over 100 mph recorded on Mt. Hood
Wind speeds close to 115 mph were recorded along high-elevation areas of Mt. Hood Friday, as a wind advisory remains in effect for the greater Portland-Vancouver area.
Power, road crews still repairing from Friday’s Oregon storm
Thousands of people in the Portland metro area are waking up without power Saturday morning thanks to a round of wet and windy fall weather and a Friday night substation fire.
Flash flood watch, advisories issued for Vancouver, neighboring counties
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a flash flood watch for areas of Southwest Washington, including the greater Vancouver area, the Cascades and their foothills.
Firehose is off for now, enjoy a few dry moments before the next one
The atmospheric river and its firehose of rain shifts south Saturday morning. This will give everyone a brief break from the 'rainmageddon' we just endured.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
Southeast Portland neighborhood reports ‘huge explosion’ after electrical substation bursts into flames
As Portland’s heavy storm raged on Friday night, people reported seeing a large explosion light the sky after an electrical substation caught fire in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood. Luke Wenker, who lives just a block from the station, said he was in his home when he heard a “massive...
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
TriMet pulls FX2 rapid buses off the street in ‘abundance of caution’
TriMet’s bright green FX2-Division line buses, which hit the streets on Sept. 18 as part of a much-anticipated $175 million rapid-transit project, are off the roads less than two months later. A notice on TriMet’s website says standard 40-foot buses replaced the new 60-foot articulated buses on Nov. 2...
Midcentury modern Rummer-built house in Beaverton for sale at $1,475,000
Fans of builder Robert Rummer, who introduced Oregon to atrium-centered midcentury modern houses, were the first to notice a rarity: A restored double-gable dwelling in Beaverton’s prized Oak Hills Historic District was for sale. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the single-level house on a quarter-acre lot at 15035 N.W. Perimeter...
Highway 26 shuts down in both directions after fatal crash near Banks
At least one person has died following a crash on Highway 26 near Banks on Friday, authorities said.
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center
The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.
momcollective.com
November Events for Portland Families
November 10-13 Multiple shows – tickets required. Join Mickey Mouse and his pals for an interactive adventure to famous Disney destinations — on ice! Expect Ariel, Woody, Simba, and so many other Disney friends from many family favorites. Guests can enhance the show with a character experience with Moana add-on.
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0