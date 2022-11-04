Read full article on original website
CBS News
Heated race in Illinois 6th Congressional District is representative of trend
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) is being challenged by Republican Keith Pekau, now the mayor of Orland Park. In this race – and many others across the country – it is an election season where most of the time is spent on voters that candidates already mostly have locked down. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, faces off against Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Republican Bo Hines is running against Democrat Wiley Nickel in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines would be a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina...
US News and World Report
North Carolina Reports Possible Voter Intimidation, Threats Ahead of Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures...
MSNBC
Early voting in Georgia breaks records amid competitive Senate race
A record number of early votes have been cast in Georgia as the state faces a tight race for one of their Senate seats between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. NBC's Sahil Kapur discusses how the race for the Senate seat could face a December runoff election.Nov. 5, 2022.
Hot mic seems to catch Senate leader express concern over Georgia Senate race to President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A hot microphone caught U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share his thoughts on the Georgia race with President Joe Biden on Thursday. In video of President Biden arriving in Syracuse, New York, which is Schumer’s home state, the senator can be heard updating the president on senatorial elections that are crucial for Democrats.
Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces off against Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's 1st Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is running against Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District covers most of central and southeastern Iowa. Miller-Meeks, first elected in 2020, won the election by just six votes after a recount. Election 2022 Iowa Results...
Nikki Haley to come in as GOP closer in four key states ahead of midterm elections
Nikki Haley will head to four competitive, key states where she will stump for Republican candidates in the days ahead of the midterm elections. Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, has been highly speculated as a 2024 contender in a future GOP primary.
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes says there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
thecentersquare.com
Despite huge fundraising advantage, Beasley still trails Budd in North Carolina U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) — Democrat former state Supreme Court justice Cheri Beasley has raised nearly three times as much as Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, yet continues to trail in recent polls. Campaign finance reports filed with the Federal...
One last day on the campaign trail: Whitmer and Dixon make their final push for votes [INTERVIEWS]
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon are making several campaign stops on Monday, making one last push to reach voters ahead of the Midterm elections. Both women spoke to WWJ with a final message for voters.
Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All eyes are on Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm election, as the U.S. Senate race could determine the balance of power. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are both traveling around the Peach State to make their last pitches to voters before Tuesday. On Sunday, Senator Warnock made […]
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
ATLANTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama on Friday to rally Georgia voters in a tight U.S. Senate race that could determine whether the party keeps control of the chamber after the upcoming midterm elections.
americanmilitarynews.com
Bullet fired into NC GOP candidate’s house with kids sleeping
A bullet was recently fired into a Republican congressional candidate’s parents’ house while his children were sleeping there, prompting his Democratic opponent to pull an attack ad in a midterm climate that has many on guard for political violence. The shooting, revealed this week, occurred the night of...
Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races
WASHINGTON — The super political action committee aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent a record amount advertising for GOP Senate candidates this cycle, according to AdImpact. The Senate Leadership Fund has “become the highest-spending advertiser” AdImpact, started in 2014, has ever reported...
thecentersquare.com
New poll shows Budd continuing to lead Beasley in North Carolina U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) — A Marist Poll released Wednesday provides the latest evidence that the race for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat is trending toward Republican Rep. Ted Budd with less than two weeks before Election Day. The survey of 899 North Carolinians who are "definitely planning to vote"...
