South Carolina State

Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, faces off against Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Republican Bo Hines is running against Democrat Wiley Nickel in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines would be a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
US News and World Report

North Carolina Reports Possible Voter Intimidation, Threats Ahead of Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
MSNBC

Early voting in Georgia breaks records amid competitive Senate race

A record number of early votes have been cast in Georgia as the state faces a tight race for one of their Senate seats between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. NBC's Sahil Kapur discusses how the race for the Senate seat could face a December runoff election.Nov. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Hot mic seems to catch Senate leader express concern over Georgia Senate race to President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A hot microphone caught U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share his thoughts on the Georgia race with President Joe Biden on Thursday. In video of President Biden arriving in Syracuse, New York, which is Schumer’s home state, the senator can be heard updating the president on senatorial elections that are crucial for Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces off against Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's 1st Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is running against Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District covers most of central and southeastern Iowa. Miller-Meeks, first elected in 2020, won the election by just six votes after a recount. Election 2022 Iowa Results...
IOWA STATE
WSAV News 3

Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All eyes are on Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm election, as the U.S. Senate race could determine the balance of power. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are both traveling around the Peach State to make their last pitches to voters before Tuesday. On Sunday, Senator Warnock made […]
SAVANNAH, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Bullet fired into NC GOP candidate’s house with kids sleeping

A bullet was recently fired into a Republican congressional candidate’s parents’ house while his children were sleeping there, prompting his Democratic opponent to pull an attack ad in a midterm climate that has many on guard for political violence. The shooting, revealed this week, occurred the night of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

