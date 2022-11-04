Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
Almost 900,000 users have deactivated their Twitter accounts since Elon Musk took over. That's according to analysis by Bot Sentinel, first reported by the MIT Technology Review. A further 497,000 accounts have been suspended in the days since Musk's takeover was finalized. An analysis of Twitter accounts suggests that more...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Trump says Twitter is 'in sane hands' following Elon Musk's takeover, but dismissed returning to the platform
Elon Musk formally closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday evening. Donald Trump said the app is now "in sane hands" with the tech billionaire at its helm. The former president was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021. Former President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
The Jewish Press
Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service
Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Some Twitter workers are calling Elon Musk's advisers 'Elon's goons,' a report says
Elon Musk has been outlining plans to overhaul Twitter, assisted by his inner circle. Some Twitter workers have been calling his advisers "Elon's goons," the New York Times reported. Musk's plans include overhauling Twitter's verification process and potentially rebooting Vine. Twitter has been in turmoil since Elon Musk's purchase of...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover
Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
Elon Musk's Twitter launches $8 'blue check' — with a catch — days after mass layoffs
The $8 verification comes just days before the 2022 midterm elections.
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
On Friday, Elon Musk threatened a 'thermonuclear name and shame' against companies that paused advertising on Twitter. Prior to the statement, Musk blamed pressure from activist groups for the pause on ad spending. Before the takeover, Musk promised investors Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape" in a letter. The chaos...
NME
Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk
Kathy Griffin is the latest person with a verified Twitter account to be suspended from the platform for impersonating its new owner, Elon Musk. Vulture reports that the comedian had changed both her name and profile picture to mirror Musk’s, and then proceeded to tweet in support of Democratic nominees in the upcoming US midterm elections. “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right,” she wrote. “They’re also sexy females, btw.” Griffin then added the hashtag #VoteBlueToProtectWomen to the tweet.
Comments / 1