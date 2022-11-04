ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
The Jewish Press

Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service

Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
The Hill

Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover

Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
NME

Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk

Kathy Griffin is the latest person with a verified Twitter account to be suspended from the platform for impersonating its new owner, Elon Musk. Vulture reports that the comedian had changed both her name and profile picture to mirror Musk’s, and then proceeded to tweet in support of Democratic nominees in the upcoming US midterm elections. “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right,” she wrote. “They’re also sexy females, btw.” Griffin then added the hashtag #VoteBlueToProtectWomen to the tweet.

