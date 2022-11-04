Read full article on original website
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Peninsula wins back and forth battle with Arlington to advance
Peninsula 35, Arlington 29 (OT) The Peninsula Seahawks advanced to the 3A State Tournament for the 7th season in a row after going to-to-toe with the Arlington Eagles and getting the 35-29 win in overtime at Roy Anderson Field. The Seahawks went to overtime for the 2nd game in row...
everettpost.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Bethel at Lake Stevens District Playoffs 11/4/22
Complete game broadcast; Class 4A District Cross-Over Playoff Game; Bethel Bison at Lake Stevens Vikings. Friday, November 4, 2022. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Amp Harrell on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Lake Stevens quarterback Kolten Mattson who went 10-of-11 for 165 yards and 6 touchdowns. Final Score: Lake Stevens 63, Bethel 0.
Anacortes DB Hayden John's pick-6 voted top Washington high school football play of Week 9
Time was running out in the first half last week and with Lynden driving in the red zone, Anacortes defensive back Hayden John stepped in front of a pass near the end zone line and ran it back 95 yards for a Seahawks' score. That pick-6 was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 9 ...
anacortestoday.com
Logs through Pass: 50 years ago
I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
KGMI
Power still out on Whidbey Island after weekend storm
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – Our region was spared the worst of Friday’s storm but many to the south of us weren’t so lucky. Tens of thousands of Snohomish County residents spent the weekend cold and in the dark. Puget Sound energy reports most had their power restored...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
lynnwoodtimes.com
School delays and cancellations for November 7
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
q13fox.com
Lake Stevens sounded like "war zone" with trees coming down in Friday night storm, residents say
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Massive trees came down Friday and Saturday as a storm swept through the Lake Stevens area, with neighbors saying it sounded like a "war zone". "It was crazy last night," said Mick Holgren. His car was damaged by a tree in his driveway in Lake Stevens....
Thousands without power as wind and rain hits Western Washington
Heavy rain and high winds have arrived in Western Washington, leaving several areas to deal with power outages, flooding, and slick roads. Follow live updates on conditions throughout the evening below. Outage maps:. Live updates:. 4:10 pm: High wind warnings of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55...
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
Flood watch issued for Nooksack as storm bears down on Whatcom County
Moisture-laden superstorm to drench Western Washington for three days.
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
whatcomtalk.com
The Rise and Fall of Pacific American Fisheries: Fairhaven’s Historic Salmon Cannery
Before becoming part of Bellingham, Fairhaven grew up along railway lines. The town boomed with the region’s industries — fishing, lumber, and mining — into the 1870s, seeking the Northern Pacific Railway terminus. After the railway instead went to Tacoma, in 1873, multiple economic panics drove Fairhaven into a depression by the 1890s. However, Fairhaven soon found economic revitalization in what would become the largest salmon cannery in the world: Pacific American Fisheries.
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
KING-5
Urban flooding, power outages possible in Skagit County
The mix of heavy rain and strong winds could prove difficult on Friday. Crews in Mount Vernon are preparing for possible flooding along the Skagit River.
