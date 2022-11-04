ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

everettpost.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Bethel at Lake Stevens District Playoffs 11/4/22

Complete game broadcast; Class 4A District Cross-Over Playoff Game; Bethel Bison at Lake Stevens Vikings. Friday, November 4, 2022. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Amp Harrell on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Lake Stevens quarterback Kolten Mattson who went 10-of-11 for 165 yards and 6 touchdowns. Final Score: Lake Stevens 63, Bethel 0.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
anacortestoday.com

Logs through Pass: 50 years ago

I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
ANACORTES, WA
KGMI

Power still out on Whidbey Island after weekend storm

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – Our region was spared the worst of Friday’s storm but many to the south of us weren’t so lucky. Tens of thousands of Snohomish County residents spent the weekend cold and in the dark. Puget Sound energy reports most had their power restored...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

School delays and cancellations for November 7

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
whatcomtalk.com

The Rise and Fall of Pacific American Fisheries: Fairhaven’s Historic Salmon Cannery

Before becoming part of Bellingham, Fairhaven grew up along railway lines. The town boomed with the region’s industries — fishing, lumber, and mining — into the 1870s, seeking the Northern Pacific Railway terminus. After the railway instead went to Tacoma, in 1873, multiple economic panics drove Fairhaven into a depression by the 1890s. However, Fairhaven soon found economic revitalization in what would become the largest salmon cannery in the world: Pacific American Fisheries.
BELLINGHAM, WA

