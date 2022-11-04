ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

For Election Day, DCTA offering free bus, train and GoZone rides

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRJLb_0iyqs8zO00
Buy Now On Election Day on Tuesday, the Denton County Transportation Authority is running a free ride promotion across its major services to help get voters to and from their polling sites. Al Key/DRC

Tuesday is Election Day, and the Denton County Transportation Authority is running a free ride promotion across its major services to help get voters to and from their polling sites.

According to a news release from DCTA, the promotion is valid all day Tuesday. Free rides are available on the following services: GoZone, A-train, Denton Connect Bus and UNT Campus Shuttles. The release states the promotion is providing rides to and from the polls, and people "won't need any special documentation."

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy