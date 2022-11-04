For Election Day, DCTA offering free bus, train and GoZone rides

Buy Now On Election Day on Tuesday, the Denton County Transportation Authority is running a free ride promotion across its major services to help get voters to and from their polling sites. Al Key/DRC

Tuesday is Election Day, and the Denton County Transportation Authority is running a free ride promotion across its major services to help get voters to and from their polling sites.

According to a news release from DCTA, the promotion is valid all day Tuesday. Free rides are available on the following services: GoZone, A-train, Denton Connect Bus and UNT Campus Shuttles. The release states the promotion is providing rides to and from the polls, and people "won't need any special documentation."