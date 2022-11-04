Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan football after Rutgers game
After a WILD weekend in college football – in which three top-six teams lost – the Michigan Wolverines remain well within the playoff picture. Bafflingly, ESPN ranks Michigan at No. 4 in their updated Football Power Index (FPI) rankings — one spot behind Alabama. As head-scratching as...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
MLive.com
Even with key losses, so many new faces, Michigan basketball can dream big
ANN ARBOR -- Can a team lose four of its five starters, including two NBA draft picks and another who leads the program in career wins, and improve?. The Michigan men’s basketball team is about to find out. On paper, the departure of talent and production is concerning. Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves up in the AP Poll after wild week of college football
After a wild week of college football, the Michigan Wolverines have moved up the AP Poll to the No. 3. Michigan is coming off a road victory over Rutgers, 52-17. After a shaky first half where Rutgers led 17-14, the Wolverines scored 38 unanswered points in a dominant second half to earn the win.
Maize n Brew
Three third-quarter interceptions pull Michigan away from Rutgers in 52-17 win
The Michigan Wolverines did not come prepared for this game in Piscataway. The first half culminated every issue this Michigan team has faced all season. But the team rallied from a 17-14 halftime deficit to beat Rutgers 52-17. A hangover from an emotional and physical win over the Spartans last...
Maize n Brew
Purdue Fort Wayne at No. 22 Michigan Preview: Basketball season has snuck up once again
Another promising football campaign has caused the start of the Michigan Wolverines basketball season to fly a bit under the radar this fall. This should be surprising for a team that has reached FIVE straight Sweet Sixteens (still crazy to think about that), but a very up-and-down 2021-22 season and a bunch of roster turnover has created a fair share of question marks for Juwan Howard ahead of the new campaign.
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Michigan dominates Rutgers, playoff chances feel real now
Rutgers played Michigan tough in the first half, but by the time the dust settled the Wolverines had a convincing 52-17 victory. In this postgame podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win, J.J. McCarthy, second-half adjustments, and defensive turnovers. We also talk about a wild day in college football and how it impacts Michigan’s playoff chances.
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines, despite a lousy first half, not only hit the over all by themselves, but also covered the spread Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now the Maize and Blue return home for two straight games before the final game of the season. This week’s matchup is against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who gave Michigan quite the battle in Lincoln last year.
Mel Tucker shows, again, why he's the right head coach for Michigan State football
The Spartans came together in adversity and pulled off a big upset victory on the road...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers
Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 10 at Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines used a monster second half in which they outscored Rutgers 38-0 to defeat the Scarlet Knights 52-17 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Maize n Brew has been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan’s true freshman all season long, and another player burned theirs last night. Let’s see where things stand after the Wolverines’ victory over Rutgers.
247Sports
Desmond Howard details Michigan's College Football Playoff chances ahead of Rutgers kickoff
The Michigan Wolverines hunt the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. Desmond Howard said the No. 5 Wolverines need another unbeaten regular season to receive the sport’s most coveted invite. “I don’t think Michigan can afford to lose,” Howard said Friday on College Football Live. “It’s apparent...
Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC this Saturday, the program announced Sunday morning. The last time these two teams met was last season under the lights in Nebraska. It was a tight 32-29 victory thanks to a ton of Jake Moody field goals and a last minute forced fumble and recovery by former Michigan safety Brad Hawkins.
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Rutgers
After all these amazing noon games earlier in the year, Michigan fans will have to wait a few more hours to watch their favorite team play for the second week in a row, as they are set to play Rutgers in New Jersey this evening. As has been the case...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
Maize n Brew
Taking a final look at odds, prop bets for Michigan vs. Rutgers
We’ve got quite a bit of time before the Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights kickoff tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, so let’s take a quick and final look at the betting odds and some fun prop bets we can make before the game starts.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
