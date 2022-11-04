ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in the AP Poll after wild week of college football

After a wild week of college football, the Michigan Wolverines have moved up the AP Poll to the No. 3. Michigan is coming off a road victory over Rutgers, 52-17. After a shaky first half where Rutgers led 17-14, the Wolverines scored 38 unanswered points in a dominant second half to earn the win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Purdue Fort Wayne at No. 22 Michigan Preview: Basketball season has snuck up once again

Another promising football campaign has caused the start of the Michigan Wolverines basketball season to fly a bit under the radar this fall. This should be surprising for a team that has reached FIVE straight Sweet Sixteens (still crazy to think about that), but a very up-and-down 2021-22 season and a bunch of roster turnover has created a fair share of question marks for Juwan Howard ahead of the new campaign.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Michigan dominates Rutgers, playoff chances feel real now

Rutgers played Michigan tough in the first half, but by the time the dust settled the Wolverines had a convincing 52-17 victory. In this postgame podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win, J.J. McCarthy, second-half adjustments, and defensive turnovers. We also talk about a wild day in college football and how it impacts Michigan’s playoff chances.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines, despite a lousy first half, not only hit the over all by themselves, but also covered the spread Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now the Maize and Blue return home for two straight games before the final game of the season. This week’s matchup is against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who gave Michigan quite the battle in Lincoln last year.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers

Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 10 at Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines used a monster second half in which they outscored Rutgers 38-0 to defeat the Scarlet Knights 52-17 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Maize n Brew has been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan’s true freshman all season long, and another player burned theirs last night. Let’s see where things stand after the Wolverines’ victory over Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC this Saturday, the program announced Sunday morning. The last time these two teams met was last season under the lights in Nebraska. It was a tight 32-29 victory thanks to a ton of Jake Moody field goals and a last minute forced fumble and recovery by former Michigan safety Brad Hawkins.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Rutgers

After all these amazing noon games earlier in the year, Michigan fans will have to wait a few more hours to watch their favorite team play for the second week in a row, as they are set to play Rutgers in New Jersey this evening. As has been the case...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy