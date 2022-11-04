Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers bench PJ Walker for Baker Mayfield in Week 9
Down 35-0 at the half of their Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers decided it was time to try and cook something else up. So, they called up (baking pun incoming) their local Baker. Coming out of the break, the...
Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Role as Carolina Panthers Backup QB
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Yardbarker
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Matchup Against Panthers
The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Panthers. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Tre Flowers are all out due to injuries. The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Allan George from the practice squad. They're both active for Sunday's...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches all five targets
Jones recorded five receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. Jones remained in his typical role behind Christian Kirk in priority for targets. However, he made the most of his opportunities, and the highlight of his day came on a 22-yard reception early in the second quarter to push the Jaguars into Raiders territory. Jones hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of his seven games.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return Sunday
Franks has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a calf injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks suffered a calf injury during the first half of Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and won't return for the remainder of the game as a result. Fellow tight ends Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt are slated to handle most of the tight end reps for the rest of the afternoon.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: Returns to action Sunday
Akers (personal) is listed as active Sunday at Tampa Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Making his first appearance since Week 5, Akers will put an end to a two-game absence after he and the Rams seemingly resolved their differences during preparations for Week 9. His role in the offense is far from known, though, as all of Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and practice squad call-up Ronnie Rivers also are available to L.A.'s backfield. Akers will be looking to improve upon his yards-per-carry mark of 3.0, which is possible against the Buccaneers' 24th-ranked run defense (132.4 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tre Flowers: Won't play Sunday
Flowers (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Flowers was unable to practice during Week 9 prep due to a hamstring injury he picked up a week prior, so his absence isn't surprising. Chidobe Awuzie (knee) is out for the season, and Flowers and Mike Hilton (finger) are inactive Sunday, leaving Allan George and Jalen Davis as the top backups behind Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 42-21 blowout of the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals’ offensive outburst against the Panthers on Sunday came at the hands of Joe, but this week it wasn’t Burrow. Joe Mixon set a franchise single-game record with five total touchdowns against the Panthers. After a lackluster outing in Cleveland on Halloween the running...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL on Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
Joe Mixon makes history as the Bengals pick up get-right win over the Panthers
Joe Mixon was having the worst season of his NFL career, but he bounced back in a big way as the Bengals beat the Panthers.
Nick Sirianni ‘deserves a ton of credit’ for Jalen Hurts’ development
Eliot Shorr-Parks of the new Audacy Original Podcast “The Best Football Show” ranked his top five NFL coaches this season and explained why Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is at the top.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
Joe Burrow speaks out on Ja’Marr Chase’s injury recovery after win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals have designs on getting back to the Super Bowl again this year, and quarterback Joe Burrow is ready to take them there even though they are without injured wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow answered questions about his No. 1 receiver after Cincinnati’s 42-21 triumph over the...
CBS Sports
Titans' Logan Woodside: Elevated to active rsoter
Woodside was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woodside has been elevated for the second consecutive week with Ryan Tannehill's (ankle) status still unclear. If Tannehill is unable to suit up, Woodside will serve as the backup to Malik Willis.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
Comments / 0